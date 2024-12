2024 ​Antlerless Deer License Rounds​

There are a total of four rounds to purchase an antlerless deer license. Antlerless deer licenses can now be purchased online and at PGC license issuing agent locations. Please review the round dates, requirements, and location of sales.



Personal Limit - Every hunter has the same personal limit; one antlerless deer license per round in the first three rounds. In the fourth round, a hunter is eligible for

Prequalified Round: Starts June 17, 2024, at 8 a.m. ​License Available in Round: resident and nonresident landowner antlerless deer; one license per qualifying acreage.

Agents Issuing in Round: participating county treasurer offices



Landowner Antlerless Deer License Application​

A general hunting license or mentored permit is required for the landowner antlerless deer license.

Any antlerless deer license purchased in this round will count toward the personal limit for the first round until July 22, when the second round begins and a hunter can purchase a second antlerless deer license.​​



1st Round – WMUs 1B, 2G, and 3A ONLY: Starts June 24, 2024, at 8 a.m. ​Resident antlerless license sales open for WMUs 1B, 2G, and 3A only on a first come, first served basis until sold out.

General Hunting License Holder Personal Limit in Round: one antlerless deer licenses

Nonresident antlerless deer license – starts July 8, 2024, at 8 a.m. for remaining licenses on a first come, first served basis Issuing Agents in Round: Available at HuntFishPA and all PGC issuing agents

1st Round – All Remaining WMUs: Starts June 27, 2024, at 8 a.m. ​Resident antlerless license sales open for all remaining WMUs. Resident licenses are guaranteed for these WMUs in the first round only through July 7, 2024. Beginning July 8, remaining antlerless licenses will be available on a first come, first served basis until sold out. ​

General Hunting License Holder Personal Limit in Round: one antlerless deer licenses

Resident and nonresident landowner antlerless deer – starts June 24, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Nonresident antlerless deer license – starts July 8, 2024, at 8 a.m. Issuing Agents in Round: Available at HuntFishPA and all PGC issuing agents

2nd Round: Starts July 22, 2024, at 8 a.m. ​General Hunting License Holder Personal Limit in Round: up to two antlerless deer licenses Mentored permit holders have a personal limit of one antlerless deer license per license year License Available in Round: Resident and nonresident antlerless deer license

Resident and nonresident landowner antlerless deer Issuing Agents in Round: Available at HuntFishPA and all PGC issuing agents

3rd Round: Starts August 12, 2024, at 8 a.m. General Hunting License Holder Personal Limit in Round: up to three antlerless deer licenses Mentored permit holders have a personal limit of one antlerless deer license per license year License Available in Round: Resident and nonresident antlerless deer license

Resident and nonresident landowner antlerless deer

DMAP permits ​ Issuing Agents in Round: Available at HuntFishPA and all PGC issuing agents

