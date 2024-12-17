Purchase a Shooting Range Permit

For your shooting enjoyment and to make you a better hunter, the Game Commission maintains public shooting ranges across the state. Those who shoot firearms at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's state game lands public shooting ranges must possess and carry with them either an annual $31.97 range use permit or a current Pennsylvania general hunting or furtaker license. Individuals without a range use permit or hunting or furtaker license may be fined. Each licensed hunter or range permit holder may have one guest.

2023 Update to Shooting Range Permits: The Shooting Range Permit was recently updated and is now valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. A permit purchased after April 10, 2023 will have access to PGC shooting ranges for an entire year after the date of purchase.