Purchase a Shooting Range Permit

    ​Pennsylvania public shooting ranges are funded through Pennsylvania hunters and shooters dollars.  The excise tax placed on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment funds range projects like this all across the state.  Please keep this in mind while the ranges.  Thank you for being a Pennsylvania Hunter and Shooter!

    For your shooting enjoyment and to make you a better hunter, the Game Commission maintains public shooting ranges across the state. Those who shoot firearms at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's state game lands public shooting ranges must possess and carry with them either an annual $31.97 range use permit or a current Pennsylvania general hunting or furtaker license.  Individuals without a range use permit or hunting or furtaker license may be fined. Each licensed hunter or range permit holder may have one guest.

    2023 Update to Shooting Range Permits: The Shooting Range Permit was recently updated and is now valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. A permit purchased after April 10, 2023 will have access to PGC shooting ranges for an entire year after the date of purchase.

    Buy a SGL Shooting Range Permit

    Unlike online hunting and furtaker license purchases, range use permits will be printed at the time of purchase. Consequently, you must have a functioning printer for your personal computer to complete the permitting process.  Range permits also can be purchased at any hunting license issuing agent, the agency’s Harrisburg Headquarters and all six region offices, and require either a credit or debit card. 

    Buy Now

    Find a Shooting Range

    Utilize the Pennsylvania Game Commission's GIS Mapping Center to search, discover and learn about the various public shooting ranges available across the state. In addition, users can print and share customized maps.

    GIS Mapping Center

    View Map