To participate in the mentored hunting program individuals must hold a mentored hunting permit, which will contain his or her unique Customer Identification Number (CID). A Social Security number is needed for a CID number to be issued. Licenses and Mentored Hunting Program permits can be obtained from any which will contain his or her unique Customer Identification Number (CID).A Social Security number is needed for a CID number to be issued.Licenses and Mentored Hunting Program permits can be obtained from any license issuing agent or online at HUNTFISHPA

Mentored Hunting Program permit fees are $2.97 for resident and nonresident applicants under 12; $6.97 for resident applicants 12 to 16; $41.97 for nonresident applicants 12 to 16; $20.97 for residents 17 and older and $101.97 for nonresidents 17 and older.

Doves & Pheasants: In addition to a Mentored Hunting Program permit, a mentored hunter needs a migratory game bird license to hunt doves and a pheasant permit to hunt pheasants. All mentored hunters can purchase migratory bird licenses and pheasant permits.

Archery & Muzzleloader: Mentored hunters are exempt from requirements to obtain archery and muzzleloader add-on licenses or stamps applicable to hunting archery or muzzleloader seasons for any species that can be hunted in the mentored program.

View All Available Licenses & Permits

Species, Seasons & Bag Limits



A mentored hunter can hunt squirrels, rabbits, hares, ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail, pheasants, waterfowl,​ crows, doves, porcupines, woodchucks, coyotes, deer, bear and turkeys in any of their respective seasons, and must follow daily and season bag limits for each species (one antlered deer, one fall turkey and one bearded turkey in the spring, per license year).

A mentored hunter 16 and under is eligible to hunt during any special youth hunting seasons for species open to mentored hunters. This includes the antlerless-deer-only Special Firearms season held in October for junior and senior license holders.

Mentored hunters 16 and under follow the same deer antler restrictions as junior license holders, which is one antler at least 3 inches long or one antler with at least two points.

A mentored hunter who participates in any hunting party shall count as a member of the hunting party for maximum allowed numbers.

Deer and turkey harvests by mentored hunters must be reported within five days.

Harvest Reporting: Harvest may be reported online at www.huntfish.pa.gov, by using the harvest report cards in the digest, or by phone at 1-855-724-8681.

Safety & Liability

A mentor and mentored hunter must be in compliance with fluorescent orange requirements for the species they are hunting.

A mentored hunter 16 and under:

Must be stationary (the state or condition where a person is still, fixed in place or static, indicated by a cessation of all forward, backward or lateral movement, whether in the standing, kneeling, sitting or prone position) and within arm's reach of the mentor at all times while in possession of any lawful hunting device (any firearm or implement that is lawful to be possessed during the current season and used to harvest the particular species) while engaged in hunting or related activities.

May not possess collectively more than one lawful hunting device at any given time while engaged in hunting or related activities. The mentor must carry the lawful device in transit to and from the spot.

A mentored participant 17 or older:

Must hunt within eyesight of his or her adult mentor, and at a proximity close enough for verbal instruction and guidance to be easily understood without the aid of electronic communication devices or sound-amplification devices.

A mentor may accompany up to three hunters – any combination of junior or mentored hunters -- at any given time while participating in the Mentored Hunting Program.

A mentor is responsible and accountable for all actions of the mentored hunter while engaged in hunting or related activities. A mentor who causes or allows a mentored hunter to engage in an unlawful act shall be punishable as the principal offender.

Information on Hunter Safety can be found in the online study guide: Today's Hunter & Trapper in Pennsylvania.