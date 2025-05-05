Overview
The 2025–26 Seedlings for Schools Program is now open for orders.
Seedlings for Schools is a partnership program of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery and the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation. Since the Seedlings for Schools initiative began in 2008, 1.8 million seedlings were dispersed statewide to all counties of the Commonwealth. Seedlings are grown and shipped from the Game Commission’s Howard Nursery located in Centre County, Pennsylvania. The Seedlings for Schools program allows students to experience their role as caretaker of their environment while having fun in the outdoor classroom.
- The program is available to all Pennsylvania schools with children enrolled from kindergarten through 12th grade. Pre-K programs do not qualify.
- Individual Homeschool orders are not valid, they must be placed through a Homeschool group, co-op or other association.
Educational Material
Teacher's Guide (PDF)
Student Pages (PDF)
Planting Directions and Safety Notice
Planting Directions and Safety Notice (Spanish language version)
Ordering Information
Seedling Arrival: Depending on weather conditions and numbers of orders, bare-root seedlings will be shipped in April. Once seedlings arrive, keep them moist. Hand out seedlings with roots in half gallon baggies with moist shredded newspaper or plant in juice/milk cartons to transport home. Planting Directions and a Safety Notice are found in the teacher’s guide. We cannot guarantee shipment on a specific date. Species substitutions may occur if supply runs low.