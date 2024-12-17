Become a License Issuing Agent

Pennsylvania hunting licenses were sold only by County Treasurers from 1913-1928. In 1929 the Pennsylvania Game Commission began appointing local issuing agents to sell hunting licenses. To this day, the Pennsylvania Game Commission continues to appoint local issuing agents, like you, to assist us in helping Pennsylvania hunters and trappers to enjoy the great outdoors.

To be considered for appointment as an agent, a person must:

Be a resident of this Commonwealth or an entity registered to do business in this Commonwealth

Operate a bona fide sporting goods sales outlet where the public expects to find this service

Be open to the public during reasonable daylight and evening hours

Not operate on a seasonal or part-time basis

If you meet these requirements, you may download the Pennsylvania Game Commission Issuing Agent Application.



The application must be completed and returned, along with a $200 application fee, to be reviewed.

Once the application is approved, you will be notified to complete the Pennsylvania Automated License Systems (PALS) Hunting License Issuing Agent Agreement, which includes an Authorization Agreement for Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT). An $11,000 surety bond and power of attorney or irrevocable letter of credit is also required. Surety bond/letter of credit and agent agreement must be reviewed and approved by Game Commission legal counsel before a person can sell hunting licenses through PALS.



After approval of the above items, you will be sent an agency license for you to display at your business. As of January, 2013, all new agents are required to provide their own personal computer to sell hunting licenses, and our automated licensing representative will supply you with a complete WebPOS set of equipment compatible with your personal computer. After you have received your equipment, you will be contacted by our automated licensing representative Tyler Technologies, to schedule a training session, via phone call or email to set up and learn to use the PALS equipment and the automated license system.