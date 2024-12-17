Apply to the Private Landowner Assistance Program

​A team of Pennsylvania Game Commission biologists is ready to assist you in making your property more attractive for wildlife, particularly species of greatest conservation need.​



The Pennsylvania Game Commission is responsible for managing the state's wild bird and mammal populations. In May of 2004, the agency created a Private Landowner Assistance Program and hired a Regional Wildlife Diversity Biologist to facilitate the program and aid interested landowners with 50 acres or more (25 acres or more in the Southeast Region) in developing habitat in each of the state's six geographic regions. The Game Commission's goal is to improve Pennsylvania's landscape for wildlife species of special concern for interested landowners who want to help these at-risk species. This program focuses on creating or maintaining habitat for the state's 109 bird and mammal species of concern. Although the focus is on species of concern, a wide variety of species often benefit from improving habitat.

Regional Wildlife Diversity Biologists cover large areas statewide and will work with landowners who have an interest in Pennsylvania's wildlife and the property to make a difference. This program is custom-made for landowners who are interested in creating, preserving, or enhancing wildlife habitat. And remember, every habitat improvement made in support species of concern solidifies their future in the Commonwealth. Progress is made in the Private Landowners Assistance Program every time another landowner gets involved. The goal of this program is to make private properties better for these species, at the very least one property at a time.

The first step is to contact the Regional Wildlife Diversity Biologist or regional office serving your county. After a short interview, the biologist may send the interested property owner a landowner objective survey, which identifies the property by habitat features and ranks the landowner's interests and property uses. After reviewing the survey, the biologist may visit the property and walk it with the landowner.



There is no charge for participating in the program, nor is there a public access requirement.