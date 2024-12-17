Apply for Special Hunting Opportunities

Middle Creek Special Hunting Opportunities
Middle Creek is part of State Game Lands 46 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties and provides for a variety of land uses. Some areas are open to hunting only by being selected for a permit through a drawing.
For information on hunting in the Public Hunting Areas at Middle Creek, where application to special hunts is not required. If you need to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, call the Visitor Center at 717-733-1512; otherwise, call the Southeast Region Office at 610-926-3136.
- Public Hunting Areas (State Game Lands, green on map) – Hunting is permitted during all open hunting seasons, (except during the early Canada goose season for which Middle Creek is CLOSED to waterfowl hunting). During the regular Canada goose season, the daily limit is 1 Canada goose.
- Public Recreation Areas (yellow on map) – Waterfowl hunting is prohibited. Hunting is permitted during all other open hunting seasons, although dogs must be on a leash.
- Controlled Areas (orange on map) – Hunters must be drawn for a permit to access these areas. Permitted hunting opportunities in the controlled area at Middle Creek include dove, waterfowl, and archery and flintlock deer. More information on each opportunity follows.
- Propagation Areas (red on map) – Closed to all entry except the special 1-day Dec. Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt. More information follows.
In addition to limited waterfowl hunting opportunities in the Public Hunting Areas of Middle Creek hunters can apply for permitted waterfowl hunts in the Controlled Area. Middle Creek hunts take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays ONLY during the Atlantic Population Goose Season, except for the Youth Waterfowl Hunt day that sometimes falls outside the season. Ten (10) goose blinds (including an accessible blind) are available each hunt day with an additional nine (9) duck blinds being available. The only difference between the types of blinds is based on location. Goose blinds are in fields while duck blinds are located adjacent to water. Hunters are permitted to harvest both ducks and geese at each blind location as long as they are conforming with seasons and bag limits.. Hunters may be selected for a controlled waterfowl hunt at Middle Creek only once per season. Successful applicants are ineligible to apply for the remainder of the season except as listed below in the Pre-Season Drawing for Goose Blinds section.
Three types of applications for Controlled Waterfowl Hunts at Middle Creek:
- Pre-Season Drawing for Goose Blinds: Apply before waterfowl season through your www.huntfish.pa.gov account, at the Game Commission Harrisburg headquarters, or a Game Commission regional office. This application is for pit-style goose blinds, in fields. Hunters may select preferred dates but are not guaranteed those dates. Selected hunters are guaranteed a goose blind for an assigned hunt date only if the online check-in procedure is followed. Instructions are detailed below in the Pre-season Goose Blind section.
- No-Show Goose Blinds: Apply during the waterfowl season for no-show goose pit blinds. No-show blinds are those not claimed by hunters during the Pre-Season Goose Blind drawing. Hunters must apply using an online form that will be featured on this page during the Atlantic Population Goose Season. Application instructions can be found below in the No-Show Goose Blind section.
- Duck Blinds: Apply during the waterfowl season for a duck blind. Duck blinds are pit or above-ground blinds that are situated near water. Hunters must be prepared to retrieve birds in the water. Application instructions can be found below in the Duck Blind section.
Note: Canada geese, ducks, and snow geese can be harvested from goose blinds or duck blinds. The type of blind describes the location of where the blind is. Geese blinds are found in fields while duck blinds are next to water.
Rules and Regulations: for Controlled Waterfowl Hunts at Middle Creek. Hunters should expect to be approached by a game warden. Federal and statewide regulations as published in current Hunting & Trapping Digest are in effect with the following additional requirements:
- Hunters may hunt at Middle Creek only once per season. Due to increased interest in waterfowl blinds, once a hunter has hunted in a duck or goose blind, they are no longer eligible to hunt at Middle Creek for the rest of that hunting season.
- Scouting inside the wildlife management area is prohibited before your hunt. This ensures other controlled hunts at Middle Creek are not disturbed and allows waterfowl to rest and get acclimated to using fields and water without pressure.
- Hunters must park at assigned parking areas. Do not park on roads. Driving across fields is prohibited.
- From your parking area, follow guided markers to your blind as explained in the instructions. This is important for your safety and to ensure a quality hunt for you and others at Middle Creek.
- Shooting is permitted only from your assigned blind. Firearms must be unloaded except while occupying your assigned blind. The only exception is when hunters are retrieving crippled birds, in which case their firearm may be loaded outside of the blind. Entering any other blind is prohibited.
- Do not shoot at geese or ducks out of range. LET THEM GET CLOSE! If you are shooting at geese out of range, you are impacting future hunting experiences for others by educating birds.
- Only approved nontoxic shot may be used. A list of approved shot is found on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.
- Each hunter may only bring up to 10 rounds of ammunition to hunt for the day. Hunters may give ammunition from their 10 rounds to others in the blind but are still limited to 10 rounds per person total with them for the day. Shot size shall be no larger than "T" shot.
- In addition to Canada geese, hunters may harvest ducks or other waterfowl (including snow geese) when they are in season. Hunters are still limited to 10 total rounds of ammunition each. Harvest of tundra swans is unlawful.
- The season limit of Canada geese is one (1) per person. All other waterfowl limits conform to state and federal regulations. A hunter who harvests a Canada Goose may continue to hunt from their assigned blind on their assigned day for other waterfowl opportunities (ex. Ducks or snow geese).
- No person shall leave any trash or refuse in or around any blind. Please leave the blind in better condition than you found it.
- Dogs must be under control.
- Do not remove waterfowl from your blind until you are prepared to check out.
- When leaving your blind please slide the blind covers back onto the blind to prevent water from entering. If you have trouble, call the Visitors Center at 717-733-1512.
- Hunters may arrive for their hunt starting at 5:00 AM. All shooting must end by 1:30 PM. Hunters must be out of the Controlled Area and must check out at the Visitors Center by 2:30 PM. Hunters must bring their harvested birds with them to check-out for record-keeping purposes.
- Decoys may be rented at the Visitors Center the morning of your hunt. The center opens at 5:00 AM. Decoys must be returned by 2:30 PM. If you have rented decoys, please return them with all heads facing the same way. Return all items for which you signed. You will be charged for missing parts or damage to decoys.
- The Game Commission reserves the right to cancel permits and deny any further privileges on the area to any person or group violating state or federal regulations or indulging in unsportsmanlike activities.
The Permit: This application is for pit-style goose blinds, in fields. Hunters may select preferred dates but are not guaranteed those dates. Selected hunters are guaranteed a goose blind for an assigned hunt date only if the online check-in procedure is followed.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for a Goose Blind at Middle Creek before hunting season through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account online, or in person at the Game Commission's Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must be properly licensed to apply. Each hunter may apply only once. NOTE: If a hunter applies during the pre-season drawing, they can still apply for a no-show goose blind or duck blind during the season. However, if a hunter chooses to hunt a different day through the no-show or duck blind process, the hunter will forfeit their Goose Blind reservation. One Accessible Blind: Hunters who already possess a Disabled Persons Permit (permit to use a vehicle as a blind) will need their permit number to apply for this blind.
The Drawing: Applications for the Pre-Season Drawing for Goose Blinds at Middle Creek are received and reviewed prior to the drawing. The drawing will be held electronically rather than in person at the Visitors Center. Hunters are selected through a random drawing and are assigned a hunt date and blind. Hunt dates are filled from earliest to latest unless an applicant's first or second date choice can be accommodated. Hunters can check their application by visiting their www.huntfish.pa.gov account.
If selected for a Goose Blind at Middle Creek during the pre-season drawing, applicants will be notified by mail. The selected blind holder may bring up to three guests. Blind holders will receive instructions to navigate the NEW check-in process on Middle Creek's website. Exactly one week prior to the assigned hunt date, the blind holder must check in. For example, if a hunter was selected to hunt Tues., Nov. 26, 2024, they must check in online Tues., Nov. 19, 2024 between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. This check-in determines how many blinds are reserved on a given day so remaining blinds can be assigned to no-show applicants. The blind holder will need each guest's CID (customer ID) number and birth date to check in, unless they are a non-hunting observer. After a hunting party is checked in on Middle Creek's website, the party will be emailed instructions on accessing their assigned blind and checking out at the Visitors Center. Hunters can be selected for a controlled waterfowl hunt at Middle Creek only once per season. Successful applicants are ineligible to apply for the remainder of the season, unless they choose to forfeit their guaranteed goose blind during the no-show goose and duck blind processes listed below. Please note: Although hunters can apply and check in online, hunters must check out in person at the Visitors Center per the rules and regulations listed.
2024 Dates and Hunter Numbers for the Pre-Season Drawing for Goose Blinds at Middle Creek:
- Application Deadline: Aug. 28
- Drawing: Sept. 2
- Hunt Dates:
-
- Nov. 23, 26, 28; Dec. 24, 31; Jan. 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18
- Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Sat., Nov. 9
- Number of hunters drawn/hunt day: 9 for goose blinds, 1 for the disabled access blind
- Total Hunters Drawn: 117 plus 9 youth and 14 for the disabled access blind.
The Permit: If not selected for a Goose Blind Reservation during the Pre-Season Drawing in September, hunters may apply for a No-Show Goose Blind. This application is for pit-style goose blinds, in fields. If you were selected for a Goose Blind Reservation, read the REMINDERS below.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters must apply for a No-Show Goose Blind online at Middle Creek exactly one week before their desired hunt date. For example, if a hunter wants to hunt Tues., Nov. 26, 2024, they must apply online Tues., Nov. 19, 2024 between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. Each hunting party may submit only one application. Each application can have up to four hunters in the hunting party. The application will require each hunter's CID (customer ID) number and birth date, unless they are a non-hunting observer. Each hunter may be on only one application per hunt day. Hunters may no longer enter this opportunity by showing up the morning of the hunt. Hunters may be selected for a controlled waterfowl hunt at Middle Creek only once during a season.
Within three days of the no-show blind application deadline, successful applicants will be notified by email. Hunters will receive a No-Show Goose Blind assignment with instructions on accessing the blind and checking out at the Visitors Center. Hunting parties who were not selected will receive an email notifying them that they can apply again. Parties may apply for as many hunt days as they wish until receiving a blind but may apply only once per hunt day. Reminder: if you received a blind reservation during the pre-season drawing and you apply and are chosen for a no-show blind on a different day, you will forfeit your blind reservation from the pre-season drawing. Hunters may be selected for a controlled waterfowl hunt at Middle Creek only once per season. Successful applicants are ineligible to apply for the remainder of the season. Please note: Although hunters can apply and check in online, hunters must check out in person at the Visitors Center per the rules and regulations listed.
- 2024 Hunt Dates for Goose Blinds at Middle Creek:
- Nov. 23, 26, 28; Dec. 24, 31; Jan. 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18
- Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Sat., Nov. 9
The Permit: Middle Creek has eight duck blinds. Blinds are available only when duck season coincides with the Atlantic Population Canada Goose Season or the Youth Waterfowl Hunt and only on Middle Creek's shooting days (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays). If drawn for a duck blind, a hunting party may not apply again, regardless of weather conditions on their assigned hunt date. Hunters must decide if they want to hunt duck blinds in frozen conditions and may call the Visitors Center for updates on blind conditions.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for a Duck Blind at Middle Creek online at Middle Creek exactly one week before their desired hunt date. For example, if a hunter wants to hunt Tues., Nov. 26, 2024, they must apply online Tues., Nov. 19, 2024 between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. Before applying, hunters must decide if they want to hunt duck blinds in frozen conditions and may call the Visitors Center for updates on blind conditions. Each hunting party may submit only one application per hunt day. Each application can have up to four hunters in the hunting party. Each hunter may be on only one application per hunt day. Each hunter's CID (customer ID) number and birth date will be needed, unless they are a non-hunting observer. Hunters may no longer enter this opportunity by showing up the morning of the hunt.
Within three days of the duck blind application deadline, successful applicants will be notified by email and receive their duck blind assignment and instructions on accessing the blind and checking out at the Visitor Center. Hunting parties who were not selected will be notified by email that they may try again and may apply for as many hunt days as they wish until receiving a blind but may apply only once per hunt day. Once selected for a duck blind (regardless of weather conditions), hunters become ineligible to apply for a no-show or duck blind for the remainder of the season. Reminder: if you had a blind reservation from the pre-season goose blind drawing, and you are chosen for a duck blind on a different day, you will forfeit your blind reservation from the pre-season drawing. Please note: Although hunters can apply and check in online, hunters must check out in person at the Visitors Center per the rules and regulations listed.
- 2024 Hunt Dates for Duck Blinds at Middle Creek
- Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Sat., Nov. 9
New for waterfowl hunting at Middle Creek for 2024 will be the addition of a disabled access duck blind situated on a body of water. This blind will be available for each individual hunt day throughout the 2024 Middle Creek hunting season.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for a Disabled Access Duck Blind at Middle Creek online on the Middle Creek website exactly one week before their desired hunt date. For example, if a hunter wants to hunt Tues., Nov. 26, 2024, they must apply online Tues., Nov. 19, 2024, between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. Before applying, hunters must decide if they want to hunt duck blinds in frozen conditions and may call the Visitors Center for updates on blind conditions. The applying hunter must possess a Disabled Person Permit(permit to use a vehicle as a blind) and will need their permit number to apply for this blind. The application can have up to four hunters in the hunting party. Each hunter may be on only one application per hunt day. Each hunter's CID (customer ID) number and birth date will be needed, unless they are a non-hunting observer. Hunters cannot enter for this opportunity by showing up the morning of the hunt.
NOTE: Middle Creek is no longer part of Disease Management Area 4. However, any hunter drawn for this hunt would be eligible to purchase up to two(2) DMAP antlerless tags specifically for your hunt at Middle Creek. Hunters will need either a 5B antlerless tag or can purchase up to two(2) DMAP antlerless tags specifically for the hunt at Middle Creek in place of or in addition to the 5B antlerless tag requirement.
The Permit: The Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek is available by permit only. After being selected through a random drawing, hunters are assigned a hunt week and one of four designated hunt zones. Some permits allow hunters to use their buck tag.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for the Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account, at the Game Commission Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must be properly licensed to apply. Each hunter may apply only once.
The Drawing: Applications for the Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek are received and reviewed prior to the drawing date. The drawing will be held electronically rather than in person at the Visitors Center. Applicants can check the status of an application by visiting their www.huntfish.pa.gov account.
If selected for the Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek, applicants will be notified by mail. Application status can also be viewed on a hunter's www.huntfish.pa.gov account. Successful applicants are required to attend an in-person or virtual pre-hunt orientation. Failure to attend an orientation will result in forfeiture of the permit. Selection for this hunt prohibits application for the Late Flintlock/Archery Hunt at Middle Creek.
2024 Dates and Hunter Numbers for the Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek:
-
Application Deadline: Aug. 28
-
Drawing: Sept. 2
-
Mandatory Orientation: Sept. 15 (in person), Sept. 18 (virtual)
Hunt Dates:
-
Oct. 5 - Oct. 12
-
Oct. 19 - Oct. 26
-
Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 *NOTE* Includes Sunday November 3rd.
Number of Hunters drawn per zone:
-
Zone 1: 4
-
Zone 2: 2
-
Zone 3: 4
-
Zone 4+5: 5
Total Hunters per Week: 15
Total Hunters Drawn: 45
Rules and Regulations for the Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek. Hunters should expect to be approached by a game warden. Statewide regulations as published in current Hunting & Trapping Digest are in effect with the following additional requirements:
-
Only deer and coyotes are legal game. No other animals may be taken.
-
Entry into a zone other than the one assigned is prohibited. The only exceptions are if you are following a good blood trail from your shot, if another hunter needs assistance, or in an emergency. You may NOT enter the propagation area if your deer's blood trail leads there. Call 717-733-1512, Tues. thru Friday between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Staff will do their best to help. Outside those days and hours, call the Southeast Region Office at 610-926-3136 or the hunt manager's number you received during orientation. NOTE: not all cell phones have service in the Middle Creek area.
-
Your parking permit must be displayed with your identifying information right-side-up in your vehicle directly in front of the steering wheel so it can be read through the windshield.
-
Selection for this hunt prohibits application for the Dec. Flintlock/Archery Hunt at Middle Creek.
-
Hunting hours are as stated in the Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest.
-
Hunters may scout on the Sunday before their assigned hunt start. They may also enter the area on the Sunday during their hunt week even if it is not a legal hunting day to scout, move tree stands, etc.
-
Tree stands must be properly marked and must be removed by the Sunday following a hunter's last hunt day.
-
It is unlawful to damage plant life. Tree stands may be used but may not damage the cambium layer of the tree (the layer in which the sap runs). Tree stands may be left up for the duration of your hunt. Creation of shooting lanes is prohibited.
-
All hunters must check in and out each day they hunt by signing the registration clipboard at check-in stations located around hunting zones and marked on the included map.
-
Harvested deer must be reported as required by law AND recorded on the registration clipboard located at check-in stations around the hunting zones.
-
Hunters are permitted to harvest as many deer as they are legally licensed to harvest. Archery hunters can only use an antlered tag for an antlered deer. For example, an archery hunter with an antlered tag and 2 DMAP tags could legally harvest a buck and 2 does.
-
Be courteous to other hunters. If a hunter is in "your spot", pick another spot.
-
No person shall accompany permit holders except in the case of junior hunters requiring accompaniment or other special situations, which require pre-approval by the hunt manager.
-
No hunting is permitted on any islands or from pond or lake ice.
-
Permits are not transferrable and there are no provisions for no-shows.
-
There will be no extensions to hunts, regardless of weather conditions.
-
The Game Commission reserves the right to cancel permits and deny any further privileges on the area to any person or group violating state or federal regulations or indulging in unsportsmanlike activities.
NOTE: Middle Creek is no longer part of Disease Management Area 4. However, any hunter selected for this hunt and their guest is eligible to purchase up to two(2) DMAP antlerless tags to use specifically for the hunt at Middle Creek. Hunters will need either a 5B antlerless tag or can purchase up to two(2) DMAP antlerless tags specifically for the hunt at Middle Creek in place of or in addition to the 5B antlerless tag requirement.
The Permit: The Late Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek is a 1-day opportunity available by permit only. The hunt is held outside of the statewide late deer season. Applicants will be selected through a random drawing; hunters are assigned one of seven zones. Each hunter may bring one guest.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for the Late Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account online, at the Game Commission Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must be properly licensed to apply. Each hunter may apply only once.
The Drawing: Applications for the Late Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek are received and reviewed prior to the drawing. Drawings are held electronically rather than in person at the Visitors Center. Applicants can check the status of an application by visiting their www.huntfish.pa.gov account.
If selected for the Late Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek, applicants will be notified by mail. Application status can also be viewed on a hunter's www.huntfish.pa.gov account. Successful applicants are required to attend an in-person or virtual pre-hunt orientation. Failure to attend an orientation will result in forfeiture of the permit.
2024 Dates and Hunter Numbers for the Dec. Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek:
-
Application Deadline: Oct. 25
-
Drawing: Oct. 28
-
Mandatory Orientation Meeting: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 PM (In person); Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 PM (Virtual)
-
Hunt Date: Dec. 18
-
Number of Hunters drawn per zone:
Zone 1: 4
Zone 2: 3
Zone 3: 4
Zone 4: 3
Zone A: 3
Zone B: 5
Zone C + Zone 5: 4
-
Total Hunters Drawn: 26 (Plus one guest each) = 52 hunters
Rules and Regulations for the Late Flintlock/Archery Deer Hunt at Middle Creek
Hunters should expect to be approached by a game warden. Regulations for this hunt will be the same as for the statewide late muzzleloading/archery seasons: no in-line muzzleloaders, flintlock only. Other statewide regulations as published in current Hunting & Trapping Digest are in effect with the following additional requirements:
-
Only deer and coyotes are legal game. No other animals may be taken.
-
Selected hunters, including their guest, if still properly licensed, may harvest an antlered deer. Hunters may take as many deer as the are legally licensed to harvest. Flintlock hunters may tag an antlerless deer with an antlered tag. Archery hunters can only use an antlered tag for an antlered deer. For example, an archery hunter with an antlered tag and 2 DMAP tags could legally harvest a buck and 2 does.
-
Only one person (the guest hunter) shall accompany the primary hunter. The only exceptions are for junior hunters required to be accompanied if that accompanying person is not a hunter, or other special situations pre-approved by the hunt manager.
-
The Sunday before the day of the hunt (December 15th) will be made available to hunters to scout the hunting area, hang tree stands and familiarize themselves with the hunting area.
-
Hunters may start entering their zone at 5:00am. Hunting hours are from legal shooting time on your hunt day until 3:00 PM. All hunters must check out at the Visitors Center by 4:00 PM with or without a deer.
-
Prior to 10:00 AM, entry into another zone is prohibited. After 10:00 AM, hunters may enter other zones. The only exceptions are if you have a good blood trail and are following up a shot, if another hunter needs assistance, or in an emergency. If your deer's blood trail leads into the Public Hunting Area, you may NOT enter. Call 717-733-1512, and staff will do their best to help.
-
All participants must wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange safety material displayed on the head, chest, and back combined, visible 360 degrees.
-
All check-out report forms must be placed in the box provided at the Visitors Center at the end of the walkway, or if you harvested a deer, given to a biologist or staff member at the Visitors Center. All reports must be turned in.
-
All harvested deer must be presented for examination by Pennsylvania Game Commission personnel at the Visitors Center. All deer will be sampled for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing at Middle Creek on the day of the hunt.
-
It is unlawful to damage plant life. Tree stands may be used but may not damage the cambium layer of the tree (the layer in which the sap runs). Creation of shooting lanes is prohibited.
-
No hunting is permitted on any islands or from pond or lake ice.
-
Permits are not transferrable.
-
There will be no extensions to the 1-day hunt, regardless of weather conditions.
Experience the adventure of squirrel hunting. Participants with a Mentored Adult Hunting Permit will be selected through a random lottery and paired with an experienced mentor who will help them pursue squirrels in the forest of State Game Lands 46 (Middle Creek) and 156 in Lancaster County. The required blaze orange hat and vest will be provided, along with shotguns and ammunition.
- Application Deadline: July 26
- Drawing: July 29
- Mandatory Orientation Meeting: IN PERSON Sept. 14 from 8 am – 1 pm
- Hunt Date: Sept. 14 from 1:30 pm – 7:30 pm
- Total Hunters Drawn: 10
Pymatuning Special Hunt Opportunities
Pymatuning is part of State Game Lands 214 in Crawford County and provides for a variety of land uses. Some areas are open to hunting only by being selected for a permit through a drawing. The Pymatuning Administration Building is located at 9552 Hartstown Rd.; Hartstown, PA 16131.
- Public Hunting Areas – Hunting is permitted during all open hunting seasons, (except during the Sept. Canada goose season for which State Game Lands 214 is CLOSED to waterfowl hunting). During the regular Canada goose season, the daily limit is three Canada geese.
- Controlled Hunting Areas – Hunters must be drawn for a permit to access these areas. Permitted hunting opportunities in the controlled area at Pymatuning include goose, duck, deer, and youth turkey. More information on each opportunity follows.
- Propagation Areas – Closed to all entry.
The Permit: Goose Blinds on Pymatuning's Controlled Hunting Areas are available by permit only. Blinds will be assigned each morning. Blinds are open for hunting on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 28-Nov. 24, 2023 and Dec. 11-Jan 20, 2023. No hunting blinds are available on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters apply for a Goose Blind at Pymatuning through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account online, or in person at the Game Commission's Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must be properly licensed to apply. Each hunter may apply only once. A hunter's name can be on only one application.
The Drawing: Applications for Goose Blinds at Pymatuning are received and reviewed prior to the drawing. Hunters are selected through a random drawing. Successful applicants will be notified by mail. Applicants can view their application status on their www.huntfish.pa.gov account. Blinds will be assigned each morning. See information on No-show Blinds below.
If selected for a Goose Blind at Pymatuning, applicants will be notified by mail and receive a hunting reservation that allows them to bring three guests. Blinds will be assigned each morning. The Pymatuning Administration Building is located at 9552 Hartstown Rd.; Hartstown, PA 16131.
2023 Dates for regular Goose Blinds at Pymatuning drawings
- Application Deadline: Aug. 30 2023
- Drawing: Sept. 10, 2023
- Drawing results posted: Sept 16, 2023
- Blinds are assigned each morning
- Hunt Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- 1st half: Oct. 28-Nov. 24 (Doors open at 4:30am)
- 2nd half. Dec. 11- Jan 20, 2024 (Doors open at 5:00am)
- Disabled Veterans Hunt - Nov. 10 2023
- Youth Only Goose Hunt - Oct. 28 2023
- Check-in one week prior for hunt dates
This reservation type is for hunters who were selected prior to hunting season in the September drawing. Check-in one week prior to your hunt date to be selected for your guaranteed goose blind at Special Hunt Reservation (pa.gov). Blind assignments will randomly be drawn on the morning of the assigned hunt, after the permit winner and their guests check-in. Exactly one week prior to the assigned hunt date, the blind holder must check in. For example, if a hunter was selected to hunt Tues., Nov. 23, 2021, they must check in online Tues., Nov. 16, 2021 between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. This check-in determines how many blinds are reserved on a given day so remaining blinds can be assigned to no-show applicants. Please Note: Although hunters may reserve their permit online, hunters and their party must still check in at the Goose Management Building, in person, on the morning of their scheduled hunt. Hunting parties must also check out in person at the Goose Management Building per rules and regulations listed.
Apply one week prior for hunt dates: Youth Hunt: Oct 28, Veteran's with Disabilities Hunt: Nov 10
*Applicants must be qualified to participate in each special hunt.
Regular Hunt Dates: Oct 30; Nov 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24; Dec 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30; Jan 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20
This reservation type is for hunters applying for left over goose blinds not claimed by hunters from the September drawing. Apply one week prior to your hunt date to be part of the drawing for no-show goose blinds at Special Hunt Reservation (pa.gov). For example, if a hunter wants to hunt Tues., Nov. 22, 2022, they must apply online Tues., Nov. 15, 2022 between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. Each hunting party may submit only one application. Blind assignments will be randomly drawn on the morning of the assigned hunt, after the permit winner and their guests check-in. Notifications (both successful and unsuccessful) sent within 1-3 days of applying.
Federal and statewide regulations as published in current Hunting & Trapping Digest are in effect with the following additional requirements:
- Reservation holders may bring up to three guests.
- Only geese and ducks are legal game.
- Shooting is permitted only from your assigned blind. Entering any other blind is prohibited.
- Every reasonable effort must be made to retrieve crippled birds.
- Do not attempt to shoot at geese and ducks out of range. Let them get close. Use decoys and goose calls for best results. Shooting at game out of range is cause for permit cancellation.
- Throwing out corn or any other grain or facsimile thereof in the vicinity of the blind is unlawful.
- Each hunter is limited to 10 rounds of ammunition at the beginning hour of each shooting day. It is unlawful to obtain or possess more than those 10 rounds. It is permitted to use rounds given to you from other hunters' 10 round limit using the same blind.
- Park only at assigned parking areas. Do not park on roads. Driving across fields to and from blinds is prohibited. See map of location of parking areas and blinds.
- Do not remove ducks and geese from your blind until you are prepared to check out.
- Goose decoys are no longer available for rental.
- Daily limit of geese is one per person. Duck limit conforms with state and federal regulations.
- Shooting days are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday of each week. Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until 12:30 PM each shooting day.
- All blinds must be vacated at 12:30 PM or when the party's limit of geese is taken.
- Hunters must keep their guns unloaded at all times, except while occupying assigned blinds.
- No person shall leave any litter in or around any blind.
- Check out deadline is 1:30 PM. Each reservation holder must personally surrender his/her permit at the Registration Center and all hunters must present for examination all game taken prior to 1:30 PM each shooting day.
- Dogs can be used to retrieve dead game and must be under control.
- Each member of a party may be held responsible when game is killed in excess of the daily limit.
- The Pymatuning Administration Building will be open for the hunters 1½ hours prior to official shooting time.
- The Game Commission reserves the right to cancel permits and deny any further privileges on the area to any person or group violating state or federal regulations or indulging in unsportsmanlike activities.
- Only approved nontoxic shot may be used. A list of approved shot can be found on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.
The Permit: Permits to hunt Controlled Duck Hunt Areas at Pymatuning will be issued each morning of hunting days at the Pymatuning Administration Building. The building will be opened 1½ hours prior to official shooting time. If less than 85 applicants are present at opening time, permits will be issued on a first-come basis. If more than 85 applicants are present, a drawing will be held until 85 permits are assigned. Permits returned to the Administration Building prior to 10:00 AM may be reissued to other applicants. The Pymatuning Administration Building is located at 9552 Hartstown Rd.; Hartstown, PA 16131.
Applying for a Permit:
Applicants sign in on site. This is a first-come, first-served opportunity.
2023-2024 Dates for Duck Hunting at Pymatuning
Hunt Dates:
- 1st half: Oct. 7-Dec. 2, 2023
-
- Doors open at 4:30 am
- 2nd half: Dec. 26 -Jan. 6, 2024
-
- Doors open at 5:00 am
Hunt Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Rules and Regulations for Controlled Duck Hunting Areas at Pymatuning: Federal and statewide regulations as published in current Hunting & Trapping Digest are in effect with the following additional requirements:
- Hunting on the Controlled Duck Hunting Areas is limited to 50 hunters in Area J and 35 hunters in Area L.
- Hunting on Controlled Duck Hunting Areas is allowed from official starting time until 12:30 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
- Hunters must possess identification tags furnished by the Commission while hunting on Controlled Duck Hunting Areas. Identification tags must be returned to the registration office at time of check out.
- Dogs and decoys are permitted.
- Only ducks are legal game on Controlled Duck Hunting Areas. Duck limits on Controlled Duck Hunting Areas comply with all state and federal regulations.
- Reasonable effort must be made to retrieve crippled birds.
- Continued shooting at ducks out of killing range is justification for permit cancellation.
- Hunters must check out at the Administration Building before 1:30 PM each hunt day and present all harvested game for examination.
- The Game Commission reserves the right to cancel permits and deny any further privileges on the area to any person or group violating state or federal regulations or indulging in unsportsmanlike activities.
- Only approved nontoxic shot may be used. A list of approved shot is found on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.
The Permit: The Controlled Deer Hunt at Pymatuning is available by permit only. Hunters can apply for a chance to hunt in one of seven zones within the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area. Successful applicants will be assigned a zone and be able to bring one guest to hunt for one week (Mon.-Sat.).
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for the Controlled Deer Hunt at Pymatuning through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account online, or in person at the Game Commission's Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must be properly licensed to apply. Each hunter may apply only once. Permits are not transferable.
The Drawing: Applications for the Controlled Deer Hunt at Pymatuning are received and reviewed prior to the drawing date. A random drawing will be held electronically. Successful applicants may select the week and/or zone in which they prefer to hunt.
If selected for the Controlled Deer Hunt at Pymatuning, hunters will be notified by phone call and/or postal mail. Hunters (and their one guest) are required to attend a pre-hunt orientation, during which they will be issued their permit and the rules and regulations will be explained. Failure to attend an orientation will result in forfeiture of the permit.
2023 Dates for the Controlled Deer Hunt at Pymatuning
- Application Deadline: Aug. 30 2023
- Drawing: Sept. 10. 2023
- Winners posted: Sep 16, 2023
- Mandatory Orientation: Sept. 23, 9:00am or Sept. 27, 6:00pm
- Held at 9552 Hartstown Rd, Hartstown, PA 16131
- Hunt Dates: NO SUNDAY HUNTING
-
- Week 1 – Oct. 2-7
- Week 2 – Oct. 9 -14
- Week 3 – Oct. 16-21
- Week 4 – Oct. 23-28
- Week 5 – Jan. 1-Jan. 6
- Week 6 – Jan. 8-13 2024
- Week 1 – Oct. 2-7
Rules and Regulations for the Controlled Deer Hunt at Pymatuning Statewide regulations as published in current Hunting & Trapping Digest are in effect with the following additional requirements:
- Only the permit holder may hunt deer and only in their assigned zone during their assigned week. Scouting is not permitted outside of assigned dates and established times.
- Only deer may be hunted.
- Hunting hours begin each day at 12:30 PM and end at the close of legal hunting hours. Permittees may enter the controlled area no sooner than 12:30 PM and must vacate the controlled area within one hour after the close of hunting hours. Entering or remaining in the Controlled Hunt Area outside of this period must be pre-authorized by calling the Centralized Dispatch Center at 1-833-PGC-HUNT
- Permittees may enter and hunt deer only within their assigned hunt zone. Entry into other hunt zones or areas outside the hunt zone to pursue a wounded deer shall be authorized in advance by calling the Centralized Dispatch Center at 1-833-PGC-HUNT
- Permittees shall park only in assigned parking areas and shall display the provided parking placard on the dashboard of the vehicle in a manner that allows it to be read from the exterior of the vehicle.
- Permittees must submit the provided harvest report card to Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area, 9552 Hartstown Road, Hartstown, PA 16131 within 10 calendar days of the expiration of the permit. This is in addition to the general requirement to report a harvest within 10 calendar days. Permittees may be cited for failing to report their harvest. The report must be returned even if nothing was harvested, or the permittee did not hunt.
- Permittees authorized to use Parking Lot A must keep the gate closed at all times.
- All other posted regulations, verbal instructions, laws, and regulations not exempted by this permit must be followed.
The Permit: Hunters possessing a Junior License may apply to hunt one of seven hunt zones at Pymatuning with a non-hunting adult escort. The hunt will be held during the statewide Youth Turkey Day. Each permit is good only for 24 hours beginning at 12:00 PM the day prior to the statewide Youth Turkey Day. The hunting party will have from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM the day prior to the statewide Youth Turkey Day to scout for a stand/blind location. The permit expires at 12:00 PM on the day of the statewide Youth Turkey Day. All hunters shall be out of the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area by 1:00 PM.
Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for the Junior Licensed Youth Spring Turkey Hunt at Pymatuning through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account online, or in person at the Game Commission's Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must have a Junior License to apply. Each hunter may apply only once.
The Drawing: Applications for the Junior Licensed Youth Spring Turkey Hunt at Pymatuning are received and reviewed prior to the drawing. The drawing will be held electronically. Hunters are selected through a random drawing and are assigned one of seven designated hunt zones. Only one Junior hunter will be assigned to each zone. Successful applicants will be notified by phone and email. If selected applicants cannot participate, alternates will be selected.
If selected for the Junior Licensed Youth Spring Turkey Hunt, hunters will be notified by phone and/or postal mail. Permittees and their non-hunting adult escort are required to attend an orientation. During orientation, permits will be issued and hunt zones, parking areas, and reporting requirements will be explained. Failure to attend an orientation will result in forfeiture of the permit.
2024 Dates for the Junior Licensed Youth Turkey Hunt at Pymatuning
- Application Deadline: March 22, 2024
- Blind Drawing: March 27, 2024
- Results Posted: March 29, 2024
- Mandatory Orientation: April 26, 2024 - 10:00am (1 hour class)
- Hunt Date: April 27, 2024
- Number of Zones: 7
- Total Hunters Drawn: 7