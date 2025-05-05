Apply for Special Hunting Opportunities

The Permit: This application is for pit-style goose blinds, in fields. Hunters may select preferred dates but are not guaranteed those dates. Selected hunters are guaranteed a goose blind for an assigned hunt date only if the online check-in procedure is followed.

Applying for a Permit: Hunters may apply for a Goose Blind at Middle Creek before hunting season through their www.huntfish.pa.gov account online, or in person at the Game Commission's Harrisburg headquarters or a Game Commission region office. No other form of application will be accepted. Hunters must be properly licensed to apply. Each hunter may apply only once. NOTE: If a hunter applies during the pre-season drawing, they can still apply for a no-show goose blind or duck blind during the season. However, if a hunter chooses to hunt a different day through the no-show or duck blind process, the hunter will forfeit their Goose Blind reservation. One Accessible Blind: Hunters who already possess a Disabled Persons Permit (permit to use a vehicle as a blind) will need their permit number to apply for this blind.

The Drawing: Applications for the Pre-Season Drawing for Goose Blinds at Middle Creek are received and reviewed prior to the drawing. The drawing will be held electronically rather than in person at the Visitors Center. Hunters are selected through a random drawing and are assigned a hunt date and blind. Hunt dates are filled from earliest to latest unless an applicant's first or second date choice can be accommodated. Hunters can check their application by visiting their www.huntfish.pa.gov account.

If selected for a Goose Blind at Middle Creek during the pre-season drawing, applicants will be notified by mail. The selected blind holder may bring up to three guests. Blind holders will receive instructions to navigate the NEW check-in process on Middle Creek's website. Exactly one week prior to the assigned hunt date, the blind holder must check in. For example, if a hunter was selected to hunt Tues., Nov. 25, 2025, they must check in online Tues., Nov. 18, 2025, between the hours of 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM. This check-in determines how many blinds are reserved on a given day so any remaining blinds can be assigned to no-show applicants. The blind holder will need each guest's CID (customer ID) number and birth date to check in, unless they are a non-hunting observer. After a hunting party is checked in on Middle Creek's website, the party will be emailed instructions on accessing their assigned blind and checking out at the Visitors Center. Hunters can be selected for a controlled waterfowl hunt at Middle Creek only once per season. Successful applicants are ineligible to apply for the remainder of the season, unless they choose to forfeit their guaranteed goose blind during the no-show goose and duck blind processes listed below. Please note: Although hunters can apply and check in online, hunters must check out in person at the Visitors Center per the rules and regulations listed.

2025 Dates and Hunter Numbers for the Pre-Season Drawing for Goose Blinds at Middle Creek:

Application Deadline: Aug. 27

Drawing: Sept. 3

Posted to hunt/fish PA: Sept. 8

Hunt Dates:

Nov. 25, 27; Dec. 23, 27, 30; Jan. 3, 6, 10, 13, 15, 17

Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Sat., Nov. 8

Number of hunters drawn/hunt day: 9 for goose blinds, 1 for the disabled access blind

Total Hunters Drawn: 99 plus 9 youth and 11 for the disabled access blind.