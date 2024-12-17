Apply for a State Game Lands Special Use Permit

Application Review Process

Applicants should allow plenty of lead time. Game Commission staff members who conduct trail reviews are especially busy during the fall and late spring seasons.

Signed permit applications will be forwarded to the appropriate Game Commission land management group supervisor.

The following impacts are considered during the review process: appropriateness for the affected state game lands; hunting or management conflicts; funding implications; land and habitat classifications; wetlands; critical, unique, or special habitats; threatened or endangered species or habitats; required permits; topography and soil conditions; sustainability; proper trail planning and layout; access for maintenance; habitat management or forestry impacts; Game Commission regulations and other lawful uses; state game lands management plans; anticipated use; wildlife impacts; other environmental or management concerns.

State game lands have been established as wildlife management areas, and to provide opportunities for hunting and trapping. All other recreational uses of these lands including trails are considered secondary uses and subject to management discretion, therefore not all trail requests will be approved.

If the permit application is disapproved, the applicant will receive written notification from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

When an approval is issued, a copy of the Special Use Permit and maintenance agreement will be returned to the applicant. This will signal the complete and final approval for the proposed trail. When the applicant receives these documents from the Game Commission, they may initiate trail activities as outlined in the agreement.