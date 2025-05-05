Submit a PENNVEST Loan Servicing Signature Authorization/Change Form

When making changes to your authorized signatories, follow the instructions below to complete a new SAF form which will replace the previous form we have on file.

Changes that require funding recipients to submit a new form include:

Changes to personnel through retirement, termination, or change to professional roles

Changes to an existing authorized signatory's first or last name, email address, or phone number

The engineer signature must include a Professional Engineer Number (P.E.) or if a non-P.E. then an official certification number, if appropriate.