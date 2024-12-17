Skip to main content

    Request a Change to PENNVEST Funding Recipient Information

    Significant changes within an entity, as defined below, must be reported to PENNVEST. Those changes will affect financial documentation.

    How to Report Funding Recipient Information Changes

    Change requests can be initiated via a written request that is emailed to PENNVEST.

     

    Funding Recipient Information Change Requests Should Include the:

    • Name of the funding recipient
    • Contact name
    • Contact mailing address
    • Contact email address
    • Contact phone number
    • ME # (loan number)
    • Details on the change being requested

    Send a Change Request Via Email or Speak to Denise Zern

    dzern@pa.gov

    717-783-6747

     

     

    When is a Funding Recipient Information Change Request Required?

    • When there is a change to collateral associated with the loan.
    • When there are changes in the funding recipient's legal entity name or company information because of a restructuring, merger, or acquisition.
    • When a funding recipient needs a Request for Consent to acquire additional debt from another financial institution or state agency or needs to change the repayment structure of the existing PENNVEST loan.