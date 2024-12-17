Request a Change to PENNVEST Funding Recipient Information

How to Report Funding Recipient Information Changes
Change requests can be initiated via a written request that is emailed to PENNVEST.
Funding Recipient Information Change Requests Should Include the:
- Name of the funding recipient
- Contact name
- Contact mailing address
- Contact email address
- Contact phone number
- ME # (loan number)
- Details on the change being requested
When is a Funding Recipient Information Change Request Required?
- When there is a change to collateral associated with the loan.
- When there are changes in the funding recipient's legal entity name or company information because of a restructuring, merger, or acquisition.
- When a funding recipient needs a Request for Consent to acquire additional debt from another financial institution or state agency or needs to change the repayment structure of the existing PENNVEST loan.