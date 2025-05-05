Manage My PENNVEST Funding Account

Follow These Steps:
Use the instructions below to complete an Automated Clearing House (ACH) form for a new loan or report account changes on an existing loan.
1
Secure a separate, non-interest-bearing account at a financial institution of your choice.
If requesting a change to an existing ACH form, move directly to Step 2.
2
Request a confidential ACH form.
The PENNVEST loan officer will send the ACH form via DocuSign.
All information must be complete and must match the information that we have on file with respect to the funding recipient's name, EIN number, and address.
For a new loan:
Select "Initial Authorization" in the Action Requested section.
For an ACH change request on an existing loan:
Select "Change" in the Action Requested section.
Enter the PENNVEST loan number(s) that are affected by the change in the "Legacy Loan Number" field and include the business partner number and SAP loan number.
3
Complete the ACH form and upload the required documentation through DocuSign
Complete and sign the ACH form in DocuSign.
The following documentation is required to be uploaded into DocuSign to be included with the ACH form.
- All pages of the signature card for the bank account, even if pages include blank signature lines to include any person(s) with the ability to sign on behalf of the funding recipient on the account.
- A voided check from the bank account if checks for the account were issued; a starter check or counter check is not acceptable and will be rejected.
- A bank statement.
- An account verification letter, on the bank's letterhead, from the bank that includes the:
- Funding recipient's name.
- Funding recipient's address.
- Funding recipient's account number.
- Funding recipient's routing number.
- Last four (4) digits of the funding recipient's EIN number.
- Signature and email address on the letter of an authorized signatory of the bank.
The authorized signature on the ACH form must be an authorized signatory for the funding recipient. If the project has a trustee account, the trustee is responsible for co-signing the form.
ACH forms must be received by the 7th of the month to be in place for the following month's disbursement and/or payment.