Manage My PENNVEST Funding Account

Complete and sign the ACH form in DocuSign.

The following documentation is required to be uploaded into DocuSign to be included with the ACH form.

All pages of the signature card for the bank account, even if pages include blank signature lines to include any person(s) with the ability to sign on behalf of the funding recipient on the account. A voided check from the bank account if checks for the account were issued; a starter check or counter check is not acceptable and will be rejected. A bank statement. An account verification letter, on the bank's letterhead, from the bank that includes the:

Funding recipient's name.

Funding recipient's address.

Funding recipient's account number.

Funding recipient's routing number.

Last four (4) digits of the funding recipient's EIN number.

Signature and email address on the letter of an authorized signatory of the bank.

The authorized signature on the ACH form must be an authorized signatory for the funding recipient. If the project has a trustee account, the trustee is responsible for co-signing the form.