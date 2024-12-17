File a PENNVEST Annual Financial Statement/Audit Report

How to Submit Your Annual Financial Report
Use the instructions below to submit your required annual financial reporing.
1. Select the DocuSign button to the right.
2. Enter your name as the person compeleting the submission of the Annual Reporting.
3. Enter your email address.
4. Enter the name of the person who should receive the confirmation once the annual reporting is completed.
5. Enter the email address of the person who should receive the confirmation.
6. Select the "Begin Signing" button.
7. Enter the Borrower Legal Entity / Company Name.
8. Enter the Federal Tax ID Number.
9. Enter the year for which the financial statement is being submitted.
10. Enter the month and day of the last day of your fiscal year.
11. Enter the phone number, including extention if applicable, for the contact person who will be able to answer questions related to the submitted documents. This person must be an employee of the Legal Entity.
12. Enter the email address for the contact person who will be able to answer questions related to the submitted documents. This person must be an employee of the Legal Entity.
13. Enter the name of the contact person who will be able to answer questions related to the submitted documents. This person must be an employee of the Legal Entity.
14. Select the "Sign" button to electronically sign the document.
15. Select the "Adopt and Sign" button to submit the signature.
16. Select the "Attach" button (with the paperclip icon) to upload the Annual Financial Report.
The report must include the following information:
- Table of Contents
- Management Discussion & Analysis (if available)
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Financial Statement and Notes
- Any other significant supplemental information
17. Select the "Finish" button submit the Annual Financial Report.
You will be directed to a confirmation page detailing the status of your submission and what you can expect to receive in your emailed confirmation.