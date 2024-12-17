Overview
PENNVEST is the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. It is dedicated to making sure all Pennsylvanians can access its websites and online apps. It complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and federal regulation 40 C.F.R. § 7.45.
PENNVEST commits to accessibility. It ensures that all can access and use online services without barriers. If any content on the website or online apps is hard to access, file a complaint.
How to File a PENNVEST Accessibility Complaint
If you have questions or wish to file a complaint related to the accessibility of any content on the PENNVEST website, funding application, or resource, you may do so through either of the following methods.
When using either method of of communication, please include the:
- Name of the individual filing the question or complaint.
- Address of the individual filing the question or complaint.
- Web address (URL) of the webpage or resource in question.
- Detailed description of the issue or action that is alleged to be discriminatory.
- Remedy of relief you seek.
Once a written complaint is received by PENNVEST, the Section 504 Coordinator (or his/her designee) shall investigate the complaint. Within 30 days after receipt of the filing, the Section 504 Coordinator will issue a written decision concerning the complaint.
Submit Written Correspondence To:
PENNVEST Section 504 Coordinator
333 Market Street
18th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
PENNVEST Facilities and Events
The ADA provides that "except as otherwise provided in 35.150, no qualified individual with a disability shall, because a public entity's facilities are inaccessible to or unusable by individuals with disabilities, be excluded from participation in, or be denied the benefits of the services, programs or activities of a public entity, or be subjected to discrimination by any public entity." 28 C.F.R. § 35.149.
PENNVEST is committed to the accommodation of individuals with disabilities in all areas of business. When PENNVEST conducts quarterly board meetings or holds in-person events, we choose a facility that adheres to all ADA guidelines.
- The PENNVEST office is accessible and usable by persons with disabilities.
- PENNVEST board meetings are conducted in facilities that are accessible and usable by persons with disabilities.
- All PENNVEST board meetings are conducted both virtually and in-person in full ADA compliance.
- When possible, PENNVEST events are live streamed for the public to view and any reasonable accommodation will be made to adhere to any individual ADA Requirements.
- All material presented at a board meeting or event is available in any format that may be requested to adhere to any individual ADA requirements.