PENNVEST is the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. It is dedicated to making sure all Pennsylvanians can access its websites and online apps. It complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and federal regulation 40 C.F.R. § 7.45.

PENNVEST commits to accessibility. It ensures that all can access and use online services without barriers. If any content on the website or online apps is hard to access, file a complaint.