Submit a Right To Know Request

Overview
Before filing a request under the Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), note that this process should NOT be used to ask questions or report a transportation or driver/vehicle concern. Roadway concerns can be submitted through our Customer Care Center. Any driver/vehicle question or concern can be submitted to the correct team
Pennsylvania's Right To Know Law helps people ask for and get records to know what the government is up to. These records include:
1. State Contracts: The Pennsylvania Contracts e-Library website has state contracts, including PennDOT contracts, that were carried out after July 1, 2008.
2. Driver Information: You may be able to get driver information through the Request for Driver Information Form DL-503 (PDF), depending on the case.
3. Motor Vehicle Information: You may be able to get motor vehicle information through the Request for Vehicle Information Form DL-135 (PDF), depending on the case.
4. Public Records: Requests for public records can be made by either writing a letter or filling out PennDOT's RTKL request form (PDF) and sending it to PennDOT in person or by email, U.S. mail, or fax.
Frequently Asked Questions
PennDOT does not release driver information under the RTKL. Driver license information is available only pursuant to 75 Pa. C.S. § 6114 and 67 Pa. Code § 95.2(c). See also 65 P.S. § 67.708 (b)(6). It is also subject to the limitations of the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act, 18 U.S.C. §2721-2725.
Under certain circumstances, driver information may be available to you. Request for Driver Information Form DL-503 is located on PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website. The appropriate fee per record must accompany each completed form. You must meet the requirements stated on the form in order to receive information.
PennDOT does not release motor vehicle records under the RTKL. Vehicle record information is available only pursuant to 75 Pa. C.S. § 6114 and 67 Pa. Code § 95.2(c). See also 65 P.S. § 67.708 (b)(6). It is also subject to the limitations of the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, 18 U.S.C. §2721-2725.
Under certain circumstances, motor vehicle information may be available to you. Request for Vehicle Information Form DL-135 is located on PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website. The appropriate fee per record must accompany each completed form. You must meet the requirements stated on the form in order to receive information.
Under the RTKL, PennDOT is not "required to create a record which does not currently exist or to compile, maintain, format or organize a record in a manner in which the agency does not currently compile, maintain, format, or organize a record." 65 P.S. § 67.705.
Under the Vehicle Code, as compared to the RTKL, PennDOT may be able to create a customized report for you. If PennDOT were to create a record for you, at your request, it is authorized to collect a reasonable fee for compiling data and statistical information under Section 1955(b) of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. The established fee under Section 1955(b) is presently $100 per hour.
To find out how long a report may take to create and how much it might cost, please send your request to:
PennDOT Safety Administration
ATTN: License Control Division Manager
Riverfront Office Center, Fourth Floor
1101 S. Front St.
Harrisburg PA 17104
PennDOT contracts are available online in two locations:
- Contract solicitations, awards, and contracts that are managed by the Department of General Services (DGS) are on the DGS website.
- PennDOT contracts valued at more than $5,000 are uploaded to the Pennsylvania Treasury website.
We recommend that you search these locations first before submitting a RTKL request.
PennDOT does not release copies of accident reports under the RTKL. By law, only police departments are authorized to provide copies of accident reports, and then only to a defined group of parties. We recommend that you contact the appropriate police department to request a copy of an accident report.
If you are seeking crash-related data, please visit the Pennsylvania Crash Information Tool website.
Please do not send payment with your initial request. Once your request is received and processed, an invoice will be sent if a payment is needed.
PennDOT will respond to your request no later than five business days after your request is received by the Open Records Officer. Requests received after 4:30 PM will be considered the following business day. If we are responding to you via U.S. Mail, we will mail your response on or before the fifth business day.
Yes, your RTKL request is a public record. Please do not include any private information such as your driver's license number, credit card number, or Social Security Number in your RTKL request. RTKL requests are kept on file at PennDOT for two years.
By law, your written RTKL request must be addressed to the Agency Open Records Officer and sent to the correct address below:
PennDOT Open Records Officer
Bureau of Office Services, PennDOT
400 North St.
PO Box 3451
Harrisburg, PA 17105-3451
You can also send your request via email or fax (see contact information). Requests received at any other PennDOT offices, fax locations, or emails may not be accepted.