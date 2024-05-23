Submit a Right To Know Request

Pennsylvania's Right To Know Law helps people ask for and get records to know what the government is up to. These records include:



1. State Contracts: The Pennsylvania Contracts e-Library website has state contracts, including PennDOT contracts, that were carried out after July 1, 2008.

2. Driver Information: You may be able to get driver information through the Request for Driver Information Form DL-503 (PDF), depending on the case.

3. Motor Vehicle Information: You may be able to get motor vehicle information through the Request for Vehicle Information Form DL-135 (PDF), depending on the case.

4. Public Records: Requests for public records can be made by either writing a letter or filling out PennDOT's RTKL request form (PDF) and sending it to PennDOT in person or by email, U.S. mail, or fax.