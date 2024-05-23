Skip to main content

    Request Access to Transportation-Related Data Feeds

    PennDOT makes real-time and static transportation-related data available to various groups for use in their applications and research efforts free of charge. Users can include the general public, commercial vendors, transportation agencies, researcher, the media, and others. You can request access submitting the Data Feed Request Form.

    Submit Data Feed Request Form
    Email us

    Using data feeds

    To request access to the data feeds, submit the Data Feed Request Form. Use of data feeds is governed by our Terms and Conditions for Use (PDF). Additionally, use of traffic camera streams is governed by PennDOT's Non-Exclusive Video Sharing License Agreement. Those requesting access to camera streams will be provided with the agreement after submitting their request.

    There is no charge for using PennDOT data feeds. However, streaming video users will need to purchase the bandwidth necessary to access the streams from their location. More details will be provided when PennDOT follows up on your registration request.

    Use of 511PA or PennDOT logo

    Data feed users are required to acknowledge PennDOT as the source of data within their public facing applications, and are encouraged to do so by using official PennDOT or 511PA logos. Users will be provided with guidance on the use of logos and appropriate image files after their request for access has been approved.

    Contact us

    If you have any questions, please email us.

    If you would like to receive communications about new or updated data sources, please email penndotdata@pa.gov to join our mailing list.

    Available data feeds

    Road Condition Reporting System (RCRS) Data

    Real-time information for traffic incidents, roadwork, winter road conditions, and other events.

    Traffic Cameras

    Real-time streaming video images from over 950 traffic cameras.