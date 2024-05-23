Report a Roadway Concern

Overview
If you have had an issue while driving in Pennsylvania, you can send that information directly to PennDOT. Use the PennDOT Customer Care Center to report a concern.
Submissions are not monitored outside of normal business hours, which are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you notice an urgent issue, please call the district engineering office for the county in which the issue is found.
You may also report a concern by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD. This number can be used for immediate needs or safety issues, but for emergencies or unsafe conditions you should always call 9-1-1.
Reporting a roadway concern
You can submit a roadway concern through the PennDOT Customer Care Center.
Please submit one concern per submission. If you have more than one concern, create a separate submission for each issue. Please refrain from using derogatory language when submitting a concern.
Here are the types of issues you can submit a report for:
- Road or bridge concern
- Remove something from road
- Traffic, signs or signals
- Ongoing roadwork/projects
- Driver and vehicle services
- PA Turnpike
- Property damage claim
You are going to need to provide location information. You can map the location inside your submission. Or you can provide the cross street or intersection and any other location details.
Then, you will need to describe the issue in as much detail as possible. You can also attach a picture of the roadside concern you are reporting if you have a picture.
Finally, you can enter your contact information so we can follow up with you about your concern. You will also receive a reference number for your concern.
Check the status of an existing concern
If you have an existing roadside concern, and want to check up on it, you can do so at the PennDOT Customer Care Center. Just enter your reference number to see the status of your report.
Contact us
For urgent issues, call your local PennDOT County Office.