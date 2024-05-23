Report a Roadway Concern

If you have had an issue while driving in Pennsylvania, you can send that information directly to PennDOT. Use the PennDOT Customer Care Center to report a concern.

Submissions are not monitored outside of normal business hours, which are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



If you notice an urgent issue, please call the district engineering office for the county in which the issue is found.

You may also report a concern by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD. This number can be used for immediate needs or safety issues, but for emergencies or unsafe conditions you should always call 9-1-1.