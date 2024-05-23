Register as a PennDOT Construction Contractor Business Partner

Registration Notes:

A firm can be registered to "Do Business As" multiple business partner types at the same time. For example, if your company provides engineering consulting services to PennDOT as well as construction contractor services, check off both construction contractor and consultant in the "Doing Business As" section of the electronic registration form.

Business Partner Registration does not replace the prequalification and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification processes. Contact the Prequalification Office (717-787-7032 and 717-787-3733) for more info.