Register an Unmanned Aircraft System/Drone

To help UAS operators understand where they can and cannot operate their UAS, the FAA has developed the B4UFly smartphone app that identifies whether there are any restrictions or requirements in effect at the location where you want to fly.

For state and local authorities, the FAA has numerous tools available online to help public safety officials understand safe drone operations and their authority.

For more information and news on UAS operation and registration, go to the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft Systems page.