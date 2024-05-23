Become a PennDOT Agility Partner

Skip to main content

    Overview

    The Agility Program helps PennDOT and its partners make the most of limited resources, while developing strong and rewarding relationships.

    Eligible partners who can exchange services with PennDOT, include:

    • Municipal governments
    • State and federal agencies
    • Public colleges and universities
    • School districts
    • Councils of government
    • Metropolitan and rural planning organizations
    • Water, sewer, housing and municipal authorities
    • Charitable hospitals
    • Volunteer fire and rescue companies
    • Volunteer emergency medical transport companies