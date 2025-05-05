Apply to Operate a Personal Delivery Device

What is a PDD?

A PDD is a ground-based delivery device that is manufactured for transporting cargo or goods and is operated by a driving system that allows for autonomous and/or remote operations.

Per the Pennsylvania vehicle code, PDDs are classified as pedestrians and are afforded the same rights. PDDs must operate like a pedestrian with three exceptions:

PDDs must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians and pedalcyclists in a pedestrian area. PDD must travel in the same direction of traffic when traveling on a roadway or shoulder/berm. In specific circumstances, a PDD may operate within the travel lane of a roadway.

PDDs come in all different shapes, sizes, and use cases. However, Act 106 does establish some limitations.

Width - 32 inches or less

- 32 inches or less Length - 42 inches or less

- 42 inches or less Height - 72 inches or less

- 72 inches or less Weight (w/o cargo) - 550 pounds or less

- 550 pounds or less Speed (pedestrian areas) - 12 mph or less

- 12 mph or less Speed (shoulder/roadway) - 25 mph or less

Where can a PDD operate?

PDDs are permitted to operate in any pedestrian area (i.e. sidewalk, crosswalk, safety zone, pedestrian tunnel, overhead pedestrian crossing, or similar area for pedestrians), on a roadway or shoulder/berm of a roadway, or on a roadway posted at 25 mph or less.

Assuming there are no limiting safety restrictions and use is practicable, PDDs shall operate using the following priority:

Utilize the shoulder or berm of a roadway. Utilize a pedestrian area such as a sidewalk. Utilize the roadway as practicable to the outside edge.

PDDs will operate in two phases.

Phase 1 (0-180 days) – The PDD will be operated through an autonomous or remote driving system. However, a PDD operator must be within 30 feet of the PDD and maintain line of sight of the PDD. After 180 days, a PDD will automatically transition to Phase 2 unless the authorized entity agrees to remain within Phase 1.

Phase 2 (180 days+) - The PDD will be operated through an autonomous or remote driving system. However, a PDD must be monitored remotely and, if necessary, controlled or overridden remotely.