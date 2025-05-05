Apply to Clean Up a Roadway in Your Community

The Adopt & Beautify (A&B) and Keystone Pollinator Habitat (KPH) programs provide opportunities for local citizens and community organizations to beautify sites they select and design for the purposes of enhancing the beauty of the roadside, providing a positive first impression, providing habitat for native pollinators, and exhibiting community pride. Volunteers expand upon PennDOT's planting efforts along our state-maintained roadways under a minimum two-year commitment. In return, PennDOT places a sign recognizing the group for its efforts. Typical A&B projects involve the planting and routine maintenance of one or more beds along a roadway or within an interchange. This is a wonderful way to say, "Welcome to Pennsylvania and our community."



Decreasing pollinator (butterfly and bee) populations have raised public awareness and interest in pollinator conservation. Transportation rights of way can provide habitat for these species. The KPH Program is an adaptation of A&B that provides an opportunity for concerned citizens to plant pollinator habitat. Flower beds planted with native perennial blooming plants and milkweeds or more expansive seeded pollinator meadow designs are possible.

Each participant is required to view online safety videos before acceptance into, and participation in, the A&B or KPH Beautification programs.

