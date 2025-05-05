Apply for the Automated School Bus Enforcement Grant Program

The Automated School Bus Enforcement Grant Program (ASBEGP) was established in 2024 as a PennDOT-administered competitive grant program. Funding for the program is generated from a portion of the fine revenue collected from enforcement of the School Bus Stopping Law.
Eligibility
The following types of organizations are eligible to apply for grants from the program:
- Independent school bus contractors;
- School entities; and
- Pennsylvania municipalities.
Applicants may seek grant funding for a range of safety and mobility projects located in Pennsylvania. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to:
- Costs associated with the issuance of CDL licenses to operate school buses within the Commonwealth.
- Increasing school bus safety, education, and training in the Commonwealth.
Application Process
Eligible organizations can apply online beginning June 2, 2025, through 12:00 AM on July 3, 2025.
The total amount of funding available in Year 1 is $1.2 million. Grants can be awarded up to $100,000 per applicant.
For additional information on the application process, including details on eligible and ineligible projects, and the submission process, click here for the grant program guidelines.
Questions?
For questions related to the grant application, please send an email to
RA-PDASBEGP@pa.gov.