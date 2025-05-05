Apply for Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA) Grants

On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), most commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), providing investment in our nation's infrastructure, competitiveness, and communities. Through the act, PennDOT will receive over $4 billion in additional highway and bridge funds over five years. We're also getting grant funding from the BIL, which will help make historic investments in Pennsylvania's transportation system.

PennDOT created this web page to help partner organizations throughout the Commonwealth find a one-stop-shop for information regarding the many new discretionary grant programs and resources available through BIL. Our goal is to help local partners succeed by helping them identify and apply for the right programs.