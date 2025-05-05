Apply for Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA) Grants

Overview
On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), most commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), providing investment in our nation's infrastructure, competitiveness, and communities. Through the act, PennDOT will receive over $4 billion in additional highway and bridge funds over five years. We're also getting grant funding from the BIL, which will help make historic investments in Pennsylvania's transportation system.
PennDOT created this web page to help partner organizations throughout the Commonwealth find a one-stop-shop for information regarding the many new discretionary grant programs and resources available through BIL. Our goal is to help local partners succeed by helping them identify and apply for the right programs.
Current Grants
Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant Program
Previously known as the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, the BUILD discretionary grant program was authorized under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for investments in surface transportation that will have a significant local or regional impact. Selected projects will plan for or construct surface transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, mobility and community connectivity, economic competitiveness and opportunity including tourism, state of good repair, partnership and collaboration, and innovation.
Learn more in the BUILD grant alert (PDF).
Resources
Links and helpful information in identifying and applying for various types of federal grants
Guide for Developing BIL Grant Proposals (PDF) Updated April 2024
A guide created to provide overall direction and consistency for high-quality, competitive BIL grant proposals, defining key steps and relevant roles and responsibilities in the grant development process.
The USDOT Navigator web page is a resource that spotlights technical assistance and explains how to apply for grants and plan for and deliver transformative infrastructure projects and services.
Federal Transportation Funding: Fiscal Year 2023 Discretionary Grant Preparation Checklist for Prospective Applicants (PDF) | US Department of Transportation
The USDOT Discretionary Grant Preparation Checklist for Prospective Applicants helps local governments prepare for the year ahead and chart a strategic pathway to receive grant funding and take advantage of available historic infrastructure investments.
A valuable planning, business intelligence, analytics, and technical resource highlighting PennDOT's various planning tools, resources, and partners.
Educate. Update. Engage. The State Transportation Commission and the Transportation Advisory Committee partner with PennDOT to help you understand and get involved in the transportation planning and programming process through this great resource.