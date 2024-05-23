Apply for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Funds

The NEVI program provides money to states like Pennsylvania to install electric vehicle chargers. Pennsylvania will receive $171.5 million in NEVI funds over five years. Pennsylvania must first use these funds to build a network of charging stations along major corridors, such as interstate highways. Pennsylvania's first three funding rounds, summarized below, focused on these required corridors.

Round 1

The NEVI Round 1 funding opportunity was released on January 6, 2023 and closed the program on May 5, 2023.

Round 1A

The NEVI Round 1A opportunity opened on December 11, 2023 and closed on January 26, 2024.

Round 1B

Round 1B of the NEVI funding opportunity opened May 13, 2024 and closed on July 10, 2024.