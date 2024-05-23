Apply for an Aviation Grant

Overview
PennDOT administers four grant programs for airport development:
- Federal Aviation Block Grant Program
- State Aviation Capital Budget Program — Transportation Assistance Program
- State Aviation Development Program
- State Real Estate Tax Reimbursement Program
Together, these programs invest approximately $35 million each year into airport development.
The department is dedicated to promoting, developing, and preserving Pennsylvania's airport system under Act 164 of 1984.
This includes helping all public airports. It also applies to privately-owned ones. It covers expanding development and tax relief for real estate.
These funds are crucial. They will be used to maintain, upgrade, and build new airport facilities. This helps ensure the growth of Pennsylvania's airport system.
Online grant application process
The electronic processing of grants is available through PennDOT's eGrants system. With eGrants, you will now submit an application to start the grant process.
To start an application, create an account with Keystone Login Registration. The keystone login is used to access the eGrants system. Upon application completion, grant processing will occur through the Partner Portal.
Airport compliance
Upon accepting a grant agreement, the sponsor has to e-sign. They agree to follow the terms and conditions and the federal and state grant assurances.
- Federal Grant Assurances (PDF)
- State Grant Assurances (PDF)
If you think an airport is not meeting the above conditions, you can fill out the AV-12. It is the Airport Compliance Complaint Form (PDF). Then, send it to the department for review.
Additional resources
- Real Estate Tax Reimbursement Grant Program Information (PDF)
- 2023 Real Estate Tax Agreement Applicant Instructions (PDF)
- 2023 Real Estate Tax Reimbursement Request Instructions (PDF)
- Vendor Data Management Unit
- DBE Supportive Services
- Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank
- eGrants Airport Sponsor Training (PDF)
- eGrants Airport Sponsor Training – Meeting Recording
- Aviation Block Grant Applicant Instructions (PDF)
- Aviation Capital Budget Applicant Instructions (PDF)
- Aviation Development Program Applicant Instructions (PDF)
- Aiport Improvement Program Match Applicant Instructions (PDF)
- Partner Portal Application Updates User Guide (PDF)
- Partner Portal User Guide (PDF)
Grant and Funding Programs
Federal Block Grant funding comes from federal taxes on:
- Airline tickets
- Freight waybills
- International departure fees
- Sale of avgas and jet fuel.
The money is deposited into the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aviation Trust Fund.
Congress gives funds to the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) each year. Pennsylvania gets a share of the total amount of funds based on its size and population.
In 1998, Pennsylvania became a block grant state. This meant that it took on the responsibility of managing and allocating around $15 million each year for certain programs or initiatives.
The BGP is available only to:
- General-aviation airports
- Airports designated as reliever airports
- Non-primary commercial airline airports. They have less than 10,000 annual enplaned passengers and are part of the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.
Airports get up to 95 percent of eligible project costs. This applies to projects in the Federal Airport Capital Improvement Program. It also applies to the state’s 12-Year Transportation Program.
The State Aviation Development Program is funded by state taxes on jet fuel. The revenue goes into Pennsylvania's Aviation Restricted Account. THe account is to keep, upgrade, and when possible, build new airports.
These funds pay up to 75% of the total eligible project costs. They also pay for 50% of the non-federal share of federally funded projects.
The amount available for funding through the ADP averages approximately $6 million annually.
Appropriately licensed Public-Use airports are also eligible to receive Transportation Assistance Program funding. This funding comes from the state's General Fund. It is for improving the state's aviation infrastructure.
Projects receiving funding may receive up to 75 percent of the non-federal amount for federally eligible projects. They can also get a state reimbursement of up to 50 percent for non-federally eligible projects.
The Real Estate Tax Reimbursement Program gets money from a state tax on avgas. This money goes into the state's Aviation Restricted Account. The program gives back the local real estate taxes paid by certain public airport owners each year.
The reimbursement is only for the real estate taxes paid on parts of the airport property used for aviation.
Multimodal Transportation Aviation Funding (MMTA) is available to provide the following at a minimum for a public airport:
- Improve safety that may increase aircraft activity Preserve the airport’s pavement system that may increase aircraft activity
- Increase economic development through hangar development
- Supplement funding for approved State Aviation Development Program projects.
- Used as Governor’s discretionary funding for aviation special projects and other projects deemed important for sustaining aviation in the Commonwealth
- Technical Assistance
