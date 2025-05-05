Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Request a 911 Transcript from a Pennsylvania County

    Request an audio recording or information from a 911 call placed in Pennsylvania.

    A 911 dispatcher in a headset responds to a call.

    Overview

    Pennsylvania has a county-based 911 system. This means each county is responsible for providing 911 service in its jurisdiction. PEMA does not have access to recordings of emergency calls.

    How to Get Your Transcript

    1. 1

      Download the Request Form

      Some agencies have their own right-to-know request form.
       

      Check the county's website to see if they have one. If they don't, you can use the standard request form from the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records.

    2. 2

      Fill Out the Request Form

      Fill out the request form to the best of your ability. If you need help, contact your county 911 office.

    3. 3

      Send Completed Form to County

      Send the completed request form to the county 911 office where the 911 call was made.

       

      Filing a request is always free, but note that there may be fees with processing your request.

    County Directory

    Find your county 911 website for right-to-know request information. Use the 911 office's phone number for help with your request.

    County 911s

    Open Records Help

    Visit the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website for help with:

    • Instructions on how to file a request

    • Forms for completing the request

    • A list of frequently asked questions

    • A database of open records officers, searchable by jurisdiction

    About Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law

    Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law provides some protections for records or parts of records — except time response logs, pertaining to audio recordings, telephone, or radio transmissions received by emergency dispatch personnel, including 911 recordings.