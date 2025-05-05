Request a 911 Transcript from a Pennsylvania County

Overview
Pennsylvania has a county-based 911 system. This means each county is responsible for providing 911 service in its jurisdiction. PEMA does not have access to recordings of emergency calls.
How to Get Your Transcript
-
1
Download the Request Form
Some agencies have their own right-to-know request form.
Check the county's website to see if they have one. If they don't, you can use the standard request form from the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records.
-
2
Fill Out the Request Form
Fill out the request form to the best of your ability. If you need help, contact your county 911 office.
-
3
Send Completed Form to County
Send the completed request form to the county 911 office where the 911 call was made.
Filing a request is always free, but note that there may be fees with processing your request.
Open Records Help
Visit the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records website for help with:
-
Instructions on how to file a request
-
Forms for completing the request
-
A list of frequently asked questions
-
A database of open records officers, searchable by jurisdiction
About Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law
Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law provides some protections for records or parts of records — except time response logs, pertaining to audio recordings, telephone, or radio transmissions received by emergency dispatch personnel, including 911 recordings.