Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Apply for a Homeland Security Grant

    This grant provides funding for planning, training, exercises, and other preparedness activities.

    Overview

    This federal grant program provides funds to support efforts to prevent terrorism and other catastrophic events, and to prepare the nation for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of the U.S.

    How Can Funds Be Used?

    One of the core missions of this grant is to enhance the ability of state, territory, local, and tribal governments to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from terrorist attacks and other disasters and to strengthen homeland security preparedness.

    Requirements:

    • Funds must be used to enhance preparedness capabilities identified in the Stakeholder Preparedness Review against Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment target. 
    • All activities in allowable categories must be linked to core capabilities to further the national preparedness goal
    • Activities must fall under the following categories: planning, training, exercise, organization and management, and administration.
    • Overall local and regional coordination, resource sharing, and collaboration.

    Who Is Eligible?

    Eligible entities are county governments within the respective Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Regional Task Forces as established following Title 35. Eligible entities must ensure and maintain the adoption and implementation of the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

    When Can I Apply?

    The grant application period is in the spring of each year, depending on the timing of federal appropriations/announcement. The grant application announcement will be sent via email to eligible entities.

    Apply Online

    When applications open, apply for a grant online.

    If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our grants department.

    Email Us

    Application Resources

    Information to help you with your application.

    Forms

    Forms for inventory, requests, revisions, and more.

    User Guides and Instructions

    All the guidance you need to get your grant materials in on time.