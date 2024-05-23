Apply for a Hazard Mitigation Grant

Overview

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is a grant that requires a federal disaster declaration.

The purpose of HMGP is to help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in the areas of the state, tribe, or territory requested by the Governor or Tribal Executive.

The key purpose of this grant program is to enact mitigation measures that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.