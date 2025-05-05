Apply for a Hazard Mitigation Grant

Overview
The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is a grant that requires a federal disaster declaration.
The purpose of HMGP is to help communities implement hazard mitigation measures following a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration in the areas of the state, tribe, or territory requested by the Governor or Tribal Executive.
The key purpose of this grant program is to enact mitigation measures that reduce the risk of loss of life and property from future disasters.
Who Is Eligible?
Following a disaster declaration for that area, municipalities participated in the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and identified the mitigation project are eligible. This program is open to any local governments or eligible organizations; individuals cannot apply directly for the program
When Can I Apply?
The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is a grant that requires a federal disaster declaration. Once that requirement has been met, eligble municipalities can send a Letter of Intent to the hazard mitigation office to start the process.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.