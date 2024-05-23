Apply for a Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant

How Can Funds Be Used?

Advance Assistance: Develop mitigation strategies and obtain data to prioritize, select, and develop viable community flood mitigation projects. This design work will facilitate viable projects for future grant applications.

Community Flood Mitigation Projects: Projects that integrate cost-effective, natural floodplain restoration solutions and improvements to National Flood Insurance Program-insured properties.

Flood Mitigation Planning Grants: Funds not exceeding $25,000 that can only be used for the flood hazard component of hazard mitigation (meeting planning critical outlined in 44 CFR, Part 201).