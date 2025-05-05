Apply for a Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant

Overview
The federal Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program helps states, local communities, tribes, and territories reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings and structures insured under the National Flood Insurance Program.
Who Is Eligible?
Municipalities in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program are eligible for mitigation projects in this program. Applications must come from local governments or other eligible organizations; individuals cannot apply directly for the program.
How Can Funds Be Used?
Advance Assistance: Develop mitigation strategies and obtain data to prioritize, select, and develop viable community flood mitigation projects. This design work will facilitate viable projects for future grant applications.
Community Flood Mitigation Projects: Projects that integrate cost-effective, natural floodplain restoration solutions and improvements to National Flood Insurance Program-insured properties.
Flood Mitigation Planning Grants: Funds not exceeding $25,000 that can only be used for the flood hazard component of hazard mitigation (meeting planning critical outlined in 44 CFR, Part 201).
When Can I Apply?
Eligible entities can email a Letter of Intent to the State Hazard Mitigation Office to get on an annual listing.
The Swift Current Letter of Intent period is open until December 30, 2024. Letters of intent must be submitted prior to the application.
Applications for Swift Current are open on FEMA GO from December 9, 2024 to February 14, 2025.
Application Deadline
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant on FEMA GO.
Need help with your account? Head to FEMA Grants Outcome for Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants.