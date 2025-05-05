Report and Assess Your Community's Storm Damage

Overview

The importance of the initial local assessment of damages cannot be over emphasized. This process is essential in determining:

What happened and how it has affected individuals and communities

How residential, business, and infrastructure property has been affected

Which areas were hardest hit

Which situations must be given response priority

What types of assistance are needed (local, state, or federal)

Accurate and timely damage reporting is crucial to successfully requesting and receiving federal assistance in the form of either low-interest loans or grants to help Pennsylvania’s citizens, businesses, and infrastructure recover from a disaster.