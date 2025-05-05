Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Apply to Become an Auxiliary Communications Services Volunteer

    Join Pennsylvania's amateur radio emergency communications reserve program and help us enhance emergency comunications during times of actual or potential disaster.

    Overview

    The Auxiliary Communications Services ( is a volunteer-based program. This amateur radio emergency communications reserve program has both operational and educational components. Members are offered  ongoing and technically diverse training. 

    Basic Requirements

    • At least 18 years of age.

    • Complete the team’s required training program.

    • During your first year, you must complete FEMA’s Incident Command System courses. These online courses include ICS 100, ICS 200, IS 700, and IS 800.

    • During your first year, you must obtain an Amateur Radio Operators license. We will offer you test training.

    • Pass a background check.

    • Sign a volunteer service agreement and code of ethics.

    Apply Now

    1. 1

      Fill out the PDF Application

      Download, complete and sign the PDF volunteer application

    2. 2

      Email the Application to Us

      Email your completed application.

    3. 3

      Register Online

      Register with the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers online.

    Individual Skills and Specialties

    • All Hazard Communications

    • Amateur Radio License

    • Military Auxiliary Radio System

    • Stenographers (transcribe voice communications)

    • Computer networking specialists

    • Licensed General Mobile Radio Service and/or amateur radio communications specialists

    • Other emerging technologies

    Work-Life Balance

    In most cases, team members easily manage work, life, and volunteer commitments. However, emergency and disaster members may work more hours. We may call upon you at night, on weekends, during normal business hours, and on holidays. Before applying, please consider your availability and willingness to serve.

