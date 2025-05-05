Overview
The Auxiliary Communications Services ( is a volunteer-based program. This amateur radio emergency communications reserve program has both operational and educational components. Members are offered ongoing and technically diverse training.
Basic Requirements
At least 18 years of age.
Complete the team’s required training program.
During your first year, you must complete FEMA’s Incident Command System courses. These online courses include ICS 100, ICS 200, IS 700, and IS 800.
During your first year, you must obtain an Amateur Radio Operators license. We will offer you test training.
Pass a background check.
Sign a volunteer service agreement and code of ethics.
Apply Now
Fill out the PDF Application
Download, complete and sign the PDF volunteer application.
Email the Application to Us
Register Online
Individual Skills and Specialties
All Hazard Communications
Amateur Radio License
Military Auxiliary Radio System
Stenographers (transcribe voice communications)
Computer networking specialists
Licensed General Mobile Radio Service and/or amateur radio communications specialists
Other emerging technologies
Work-Life Balance
In most cases, team members easily manage work, life, and volunteer commitments. However, emergency and disaster members may work more hours. We may call upon you at night, on weekends, during normal business hours, and on holidays. Before applying, please consider your availability and willingness to serve.