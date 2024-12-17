Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Submit Your Quarterly 911 Surcharge Remittance Report

    Phone providers must complete and submit this report with payment every quarter.

    A hand holds a cellphone

    Overview

    Pennsylvania charges a $1.95 monthly surcharge on wireless bills to help fund the 911 program. Phone providers are required to assess, collect, and forward collections quarterly.

    Submit Report

    Fill out the report and email it to us. For help completing the report, reference our procedures document (PDF).

    Report Template (XLS)
    Email Completed Report

    Report Due Date

    Reports are due by the 13th day the month following the end of a calendar quarter.

    Administrative Costs

    Except for prepaid wireless service, providers may retain up to 1 percent of the revenue collected for administrative costs. Sellers of prepaid wireless service may retain 1.5 percent of the amount collected for administrative costs.

    Payment Due Dates

    The quarterly payment is due to the commonwealth within 15 days of the end of each calendar quarter. 
     

    Quarterly Due Dates
     
    Remittance Period Report Due Date Payment Due Date
    Quarter 1: January, February, and March April 13 April 15
    Quarter 2: April, May, and June July 13 July 15
    Quarter 3: July, August, and September October 13 October 15
    Quarter 4: October, November, and December January 13 January 15

    Contact

    Email us with questions or for more information.

    Email us

    View Quarterly Reports

    Review published Surcharge Revenue and Disbursement Reports.

    View Quarterly Reports