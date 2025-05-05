Submit Your Quarterly 911 Surcharge Remittance Report

Overview
Pennsylvania charges a $1.95 monthly surcharge on wireless bills to help fund the 911 program. Phone providers are required to assess, collect, and forward collections quarterly.
Submit Report
Fill out the report and email it to us. For help completing the report, reference our procedures document (PDF).
Report Due Date
Reports are due by the 13th day the month following the end of a calendar quarter.
Administrative Costs
Except for prepaid wireless service, providers may retain up to 1 percent of the revenue collected for administrative costs. Sellers of prepaid wireless service may retain 1.5 percent of the amount collected for administrative costs.
Payment Due Dates
The quarterly payment is due to the commonwealth within 15 days of the end of each calendar quarter.
|Remittance Period
|Report Due Date
|Payment Due Date
|Quarter 1: January, February, and March
|April 13
|April 15
|Quarter 2: April, May, and June
|July 13
|July 15
|Quarter 3: July, August, and September
|October 13
|October 15
|Quarter 4: October, November, and December
|January 13
|January 15