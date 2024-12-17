Submit Kennel Closing Application

Overview
If you own a kennel, and wish to voluntarily close the kennel, you have to submit a kennel closing application. This application will voluntary revoke your kennel license.
How to apply
To close your kennel, fill out the kennel closing application. It needs the following information:
- Name of kennel on license
- Location of kennel
- Legal owner and contact information
- Date you want to close the kennel
- Number of dogs currently at the kennel
- Plan on how to reduce the number of dogs at the kennel
You need to submit your application to:
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement
Room 408
2301 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408
Once you submit your application, a dog warden will do a final inspection. It will offically close the kennel.
If you need help re-homing the kennel dogs, please let your local dog warden office know. We are happy to help in locating opportunities for placement of the dogs.