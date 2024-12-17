Submit Kennel Closing Application

Skip to main content

    Kennel closing application

    Overview

    If you own a kennel, and wish to voluntarily close the kennel, you have to submit a kennel closing application. This application will voluntary revoke your kennel license.

    How to apply

    To close your kennel, fill out the kennel closing application. It needs the following information:

    • Name of kennel on license
    • Location of kennel
    • Legal owner and contact information
    • Date you want to close the kennel
    • Number of dogs currently at the kennel
    • Plan on how to reduce the number of dogs at the kennel

    You need to submit your application to:

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    Department of Agriculture
    Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement
    Room 408
    2301 North Cameron Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408

    Once you submit your application, a dog warden will do a final inspection. It will offically close the kennel.

    If you need help re-homing the kennel dogs, please let your local dog warden office know. We are happy to help in locating opportunities for placement of the dogs. 

    Contact us

    Call us

    You can call us at

    (717) 787-3062

    Email us

    You can email us at

    ra-agdoglaw@pa.gov