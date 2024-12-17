Submit Kennel Closing Application

To close your kennel, fill out the kennel closing application. It needs the following information:

Name of kennel on license

Location of kennel

Legal owner and contact information

Date you want to close the kennel

Number of dogs currently at the kennel

Plan on how to reduce the number of dogs at the kennel

You need to submit your application to:

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement

Room 408

2301 North Cameron Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408

Once you submit your application, a dog warden will do a final inspection. It will offically close the kennel.

If you need help re-homing the kennel dogs, please let your local dog warden office know. We are happy to help in locating opportunities for placement of the dogs.