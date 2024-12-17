Submit a PA Agriculture Right-to-Know Request

Written Requests

A written request to PDA under the RTKL must:

Be addressed to PDA’s Agency Open Records Officer (“AORO”) at:

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture ATTN: AORO 2301 North Cameron Street Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408 or emailed to: RA-AG-RTK@pa.gov or by fax to: 717-346-3301 (Note: You can only fax during PDA's business hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on holidays or when the office is closed.) Provide a name and address for PDA to send its response. Say that the request is under the RTKL. Be specific to help PDA to know which records are being requested Be from a person that is a legal resident of the United States.

Verbal Requests: PDA can help with verbal requests, but for all the rights under the RTKL, like appealing a decision, your request must be written.

Request Forms

A written request must have specific information. You can use an approved form to make your written request. There are three acceptable forms: