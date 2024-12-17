Skip to main content

    Report Suspected Rabies Exposure

    Medical professionals who treat patients who have been bitten or scratched by an animal with rabies are required to submit a report and specimens to the Department of Health. 

    Rabies Tracking Dashboard

    About exposure

    Rabies in humans is preventable if treated quickly after exposure. This includes:

    • Being bitten by a rabid mammal.
    • Getting scratched by one.
    • Contact with saliva or neural tissue from an infected animal.
    • Washing a bite or scratch with soap and water is crucial.

    The rabies virus can survive on objects until saliva dries. Sunlight kills it. Freezing and moisture keep it alive. Most disinfectants destroy it. No case of rabies from objects is known.

    In the US, bats can transmit rabies. The CDC advises testing every bat found indoors for rabies, especially if people were nearby, even while sleeping. This is because bat bites can go unnoticed.

    Contact us

    Contact your Department of Agriculture Regional Office with questions about domestic animals.

    Contact your regional Pennsylvania Game Commission Office for questions about wildlife.

    Contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health for questions concerning people at 1-877-PAHEALTH.

