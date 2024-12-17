Register Your Business as PA Preferred

Overview
PA Preferred helps farmers and businesses create a brand for their products, making it easy for people to find and buy food grown or made in Pennsylvania.
How to become a member
Follow these steps to become a member of PA Preferred®. This information is also provided onn the "Become A Member" button above.
Please read the PA Preferred Act carefully to determine your business' eligibility for the program. If you believe you might be eligible but are not certain, don't worry. Please call the PA Preferred team at 717-787-6901 and we'll be happy to talk with you about your business' eligibility.
- PA Department of State Entity Number
- Need one? Visit PA Business One-stop Shop to register.
- PA Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety Retail Facility ID Number
- Obtain your Retail Facility ID by searching the Food Safety database.
- PA Department of Agriculture Commercial Feed License: PAPlants (if applicable)
- Farmer Veteran Coalition Homegrown By Heroes Certification Number (if applicable)
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Organic Integrity Database (NOP ID Number if applicable)
If you have a Keystone Login* Account, then skip to Step 4.
If you don't have a Keystone Login account, you'll need to register for an account by visiting https://www.papreferred.com/Account/Register .
If you encounter any issues with Keystone Login, please contact the Keystone Login Help Desk by phone at 877-328-0995 or by email at KeystoneLoginSupport@randstadusa.com.
*Keystone Login is an account management system for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania online services and uses modern security and authentication methods to ensure that your information is protected from unauthorized access or use.*
Once you have a Keystone Login account, then you can sign in and begin working on your business' application.
If you need a paper application or have any questions, please contact the PA Preferred Team by email at
RA-AGPAPreferred@pa.gov or phone at 717-787-6901.
Thanks for your interest in PA Preferred!
