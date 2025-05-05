Overview
Pennsylvania dog wardens enforce the state's dog laws and help protect public health and animal welfare.
How to find your local dog warden
Use the interactive map below to find the dog warden serving your county.
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Open the dog warden map.
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Select your county from the drop-down menu or click it on the map.
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Review the information provided for your local dog warden.
What dog wardens do
A dog warden’s responsibilities include:
- Dog licensing and rabies laws: enforcing dog licensing and rabies requirements.
- Stray and loose dogs: seizing and detaining dogs found running at large without their owners.
- Dog bites: investigating bites and enforcing dog quarantine requirements.
- Kennel inspections: inspecting licensed kennels and enforcing kennel licensing regulations.
- Dangerous dogs: maintaining the state's dangerous dog registry and conducting inspections.
- Dog law violations: prosecuting violations in court.
- Education: providing information about responsible dog ownership.
Animal cruelty allegations
The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement does not investigate animal cruelty or neglect. These allegations are handled by humane society police officers and criminal law enforcement.
If yoususpects animal cruelty, neglect, abandonment, or dog fighting, contact a humane society police officer or your local police department.
If you need immediate assistance or an animal or person is in danger, call 911.
Who to contact about other concerns
Different agencies may handle animal-related concerns depending on the situation:
- Dog wardens: Stray dogs, dogs running at large, dog bites, kennel inspections, and dog licensing requirements.
- Local police: Animal cruelty, neglect, abandonment, dog fighting, barking complaints, and other situations requiring law enforcement.
- Animal control or municipal code enforcement: Local animal ordinances, stray animals, and other concerns handled by your municipality.