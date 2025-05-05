What dog wardens do

A dog warden’s responsibilities include:

Dog licensing and rabies laws : enforcing dog licensing and rabies requirements.

: enforcing dog licensing and rabies requirements. Stray and loose dogs : seizing and detaining dogs found running at large without their owners.

Dog bites : investigating bites and enforcing dog quarantine requirements.

: investigating bites and enforcing dog quarantine requirements. Kennel inspections : inspecting licensed kennels and enforcing kennel licensing regulations.

: inspecting licensed kennels and enforcing kennel licensing regulations. Dangerous dogs : maintaining the state's dangerous dog registry and conducting inspections.

: maintaining the state's dangerous dog registry and conducting inspections. Dog law violations : prosecuting violations in court.

: prosecuting violations in court. Education: providing information about responsible dog ownership.

Animal cruelty allegations

The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement does not investigate animal cruelty or neglect. These allegations are handled by humane society police officers and criminal law enforcement.

If yoususpects animal cruelty, neglect, abandonment, or dog fighting, contact a humane society police officer or your local police department.