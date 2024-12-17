Apply to be a Reptile or Amphibian Dealer

If you want to be a dealer of reptiles, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms, you need to fill out an application.

You need the following information for the application:

Business name and contact information

Information on licensed dealers, propogators and other people you purchase species from

List of species purchased

Information about species purchased outside the commonwealth A copy of the facility's current fish health inspection report

Information about recirculating systems

Sales information

Mail application

Once your application is complete, mail it to:

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services

2301 North Cameron Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408

Make the check or money order payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.