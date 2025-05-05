Skip to main content

    Apply to be a Reptile or Amphibian Dealer

    If you want to deal reptiles or amphibians in the state of Pennsylvania, you need a license to do so. 

    Apply now

    Overview

    If you want to sell or propagate reptiles, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms, you need a Reptile or Amphibian Licenses.

    Your license will last for 5 years. The registration fee is $50.
     

    How to apply

    If you want to be a dealer of reptiles, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms, you need to fill out an application. 

    You need the following information for the application:

    • Business name and contact information
    • Information on licensed dealers, propogators and other people you purchase species from
    • List of species purchased
    • Information about species purchased outside the commonwealth
      • A copy of the facility's current fish health inspection report    
    • Information about recirculating systems
    • Sales information

    Mail application

    Once your application is complete, mail it to:

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    Department of Agriculture
    Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services
    2301 North Cameron Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408

    Make the check or money order payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
     

    Contact us

    If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Theiss by email or by phone: 717-307-3258

     