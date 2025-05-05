Apply to be a Reptile or Amphibian Dealer

Overview
If you want to sell or propagate reptiles, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms, you need a Reptile or Amphibian Licenses.
Your license will last for 5 years. The registration fee is $50.
How to apply
If you want to be a dealer of reptiles, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms, you need to fill out an application.
You need the following information for the application:
- Business name and contact information
- Information on licensed dealers, propogators and other people you purchase species from
- List of species purchased
- Information about species purchased outside the commonwealth
- A copy of the facility's current fish health inspection report
- Information about recirculating systems
- Sales information
Mail application
Once your application is complete, mail it to:
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services
2301 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408
Make the check or money order payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Theiss by email or by phone: 717-307-3258
Publications
- Pennsylvania Bulletin: VHS Quarantine Order
- American Eel Dealer Report Form & Instructions
- USGS Fact Sheet (PDF)
- 2025 Approved Species by Watershed Propagation and Introductions (PDF)
- How To Identify Your Local Watershed in Pennsylvania
- Map of Pennsylvania Watersheds (PDF)
- VHS Quarantine Order (PDF)
- Gill Lice Certification Protocol (PDF)
- Gill Lice Inspectors (PDF)