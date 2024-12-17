Apply to Be a Dairy Laboratory Director

Chapter 59a.5 outlines the rules for dairy lab directors in Pennsylvania. It includes standards for labs and result reports. The PA Approved Dairy Director Exams are online. They have eight sections, such as Sampling and Cultural Procedures. Each section costs $20. All candidates must take Sampling and Cultural Procedures. They can register for more sections if they want. The exams are open book. Candidates can use reference materials. But they must complete the exam alone.

