    Apply to Be a Dairy Laboratory Director

    Dairy Laboratory Directors are required for any Industry or commercial laboratory. You can apply here by completing the registration form and submitting your payment in the form of a check made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    Fill out the registration form

    Overview

    Chapter 59a.5 outlines the rules for dairy lab directors in Pennsylvania. It includes standards for labs and result reports. The PA Approved Dairy Director Exams are online. They have eight sections, such as Sampling and Cultural Procedures. Each section costs $20. All candidates must take Sampling and Cultural Procedures. They can register for more sections if they want. The exams are open book. Candidates can use reference materials. But they must complete the exam alone.

    Exam coinsists of:

    1. Sampling
    2. Cultural Procedures
    3. Standard Plate Count
    4. Coliform Count
    5. Delvo
    6. Somatic Cell Count 
    7. Appendix N [all assays]
    8. Phosphatase test 

    Make checks payable to

    Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
    Bureau of Food Safety & Laboratory Services
    ATTN: Phillip Harchack
    2301 North Cameron Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Contact us

    Call us

    you can call us at

    717-787-4315

    Email us

    You can email us at

    RA-Foodsafety@pa.gov