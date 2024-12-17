Apply for the Sustainable Agriculture Program

The PA Sustainable Agriculture Program was established through the Sustainable Agriculture Act, Act of December 12, 1994, P.L. 891, No. 129 (3 P.S. §§ 2101 – 2117).

It is the intent of the General Assembly to offer reimbursement grants to promote and support sustainable agriculture in this Commonwealth, provide the farmer the greatest return on their investments by reducing operating expenses, enhancing the value of end products, ensuring water and soil quality for future generations, and by reducing the reliance on off-farm inputs.

