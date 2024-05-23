Skip to main content

    Apply for the Pennsylvania Veteran Grant Program

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Pennsylvania Veteran Grant Program, designed to support military veterans who are entering or expanding farm operations or related businesses. This program aligns with the Department’s ongoing commitment to enhancing veteran agricultural business growth and workforce development in Pennsylvania.

    About the Program

    The Department is inviting veteran organizations to apply for funding to administer mini-grant programs that benefit individual veteran farmers. These mini-grants, which can be up to $10,000 each, will be awarded for a variety of agricultural initiatives, such as:

    • Business planning
    • Feasibility studies
    • Food safety (including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plans)
    • Biosecurity planning
    • Natural resource conservation
    • Equipment purchases
    • Working capital
    • Marketing and promotion of agricultural products

    Each veteran organization selected may receive up to $200,000 to distribute mini-grants to qualifying veterans.

    Official program guidelines can be found here.

     

    Grant Application Process

    The Department will evaluate applications based on a 100-point scoring system that includes:

    1. Project Needs (up to 10 points)
    2. Projected Program Outcomes (up to 20 points), including contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion in farming
    3. Methodology for Awarding Mini-Grants (up to 30 points)
    4. Project Evaluation Process (up to 20 points)
    5. Support and Financial Participation from veterans and the farming community (up to 20 points)

    Based on the evaluation, the Department will award up to three grants.

     

    Key Details

    • Grant Agreement: Successful applicants must sign a grant agreement outlining specific terms, including full access to records and reporting requirements. Work may not begin until the agreement is finalized.
    • Submission Deadline: Applications must be submitted here electronically by Friday, December 20, 2024, at 5 p.m.
    • Funding Terms: This program does not require matching funds, but outside funding may be considered as part of the evaluation. Grant payments will be made on a reimbursement basis, with the possibility of a 50% advance payment for eligible applicants.
    • Indirect Costs: Grants are subject to an indirect cost reimbursement cap of 15% of total direct project costs.

     

    Next Steps

    • Submit Your Application: Complete your application online by December 20, 2024.
    • Get Help: For questions or assistance with the application process, contact Corinne Elliott at 717-787-6041 or via email at corielliot@pa.gov.

     