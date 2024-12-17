Apply for the PA Specialty Crop Grant

The projects should help certain crops compete better and be good for the whole crop industry. They can include things like:



Teaching kids and grown-ups about eating healthy crops

Having industry people go to meetings where they talk about setting rules for crops

Making it easier and cheaper to get crops to the stores

Helping everyone involved in growing and selling crops do it in a good way, like using special plants to help grow the crops, handling the crops well, and making the crops safely

Putting money into studying and making new kinds of crops

Keeping bugs and diseases away from the crops

Taking care of the environment and making sure the crops can keep growing well

A total of $460,000 will be given out for projects that help Pennsylvania specialty crops, like:

hemp

Hardwoods

Honey

Hops

Certain grains

Flax.

This is a reimbursement grant. There's no smallest or biggest amount you can get. The money you get back is based on the costs you had for an approved project during the year when the grant is given.



Grants will be given when there's money available. The grant money can't be spent on things bought or done before the grant starts. If you give something instead of money, it won't count as part of your share. The PDA can give less money than you asked for.