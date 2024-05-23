Skip to main content

    Apply for the Agricultural Promotion Matching Grant Program

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is offering grants through the Agricultural Product Promotion, Education, and Export Promotion Matching Grant Program for the 2024-2025 period. With up to $303,000 in available funding, the program supports nonprofit organizations working on market research, development, and promotion of agricultural products grown, raised, or produced in Pennsylvania.

    Program Objectives

    Grants provide matching funds (up to 50%) for projects focused on:

    • Market Research: Identifying opportunities for Pennsylvania agricultural products.
    • Education: Educating producers and consumers about market opportunities.
    • Export Promotion: Supporting the development of export markets for local agricultural products.

    For complete program details, click here.

     

    Grant Awardees

    2022-2023 - (PDF)

    Funding Priorities

    • Export Market Development: Special priority for markets in Western Africa and the Caribbean Basin.
    • Hardwood Lumber and Products: Promoting Pennsylvania hardwoods and related products like black cherry, oak, and maple.
    • PA Preferred® and Organic Programs: Promoting agricultural products through these programs.

     

    Eligibility

    Grants are open to nonprofit organizations involved in market research or the promotion of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Preference will be given to organizations with experience in marketing products internationally.

     

    Application Details

    • Deadline: Applications are due by December 20, 2024.
    • Project Start Date: Must begin by July 1, 2024.
    • Project Completion Date: Projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

    Applications must include a detailed project plan and budget and must be submitted here.

     

    Grant Requirments

    • Minimum Grant Amount: $1,000.
    • Funds must be used for specific project expenses, such as market research, trade shows, or consultant fees. However, permanent personnel costs are not eligible.

     

    Application Review

    The Department will evaluate applications based on relevance, innovativeness, project scope, and the applicant’s ability to complete the project.

    For more details or questions, contact Kristina Watson at the Bureau of Market Development: Phone: 717-712-4545

                                                                                                                         