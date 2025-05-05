Program Objectives
Grants provide matching funds (up to 50%) for projects focused on:
- Market Research: Identifying opportunities for Pennsylvania agricultural products.
- Education: Educating producers and consumers about market opportunities.
- Export Promotion: Supporting the development of export markets for local agricultural products.
For complete program details, click here.
Funding Priorities
- Facilitate the growth and development of export markets for agricultural products grown, raised or produced in this Commonwealth, with special priority for markets in western African or Caribbean Basin nations
- Increase consumer awareness of hardwood lumber and value-added products, with special consideration given to projects emphasizing hardwood species for which the Commonwealth is particularly recognized including, but not limited to, black cherry, oaks and maples
- Promote the marketing of agricultural commodities produced within this Commonwealth through the PA Preferred® or PA Preferred OrganicTM programs
- Promote the marketing or increase consumer awareness of the cider industry in this Commonwealth.
Eligibility
Grants are open to nonprofit organizations involved in market research or the promotion of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Preference will be given to organizations with experience in marketing products internationally.
Application Details
- Deadline: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026.
- Project Completion Date: Projects must be completed by June 30, 2027.
Applications must include a detailed project plan and budget and must be submitted here.
Grant Requirments
- Minimum Grant Amount: $1,000.
- Funds must be used for specific project expenses, such as market research, trade shows, or consultant fees. However, permanent personnel costs are not eligible.
Application Review
The Department will evaluate applications based on relevance, innovativeness, project scope, and the applicant’s ability to complete the project.
Questions and additional information:
Questions on this Program, including the online application process, may be directed to Karen Powell, Bureau of Market Development, Department of Agriculture, 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408, (717) 712-4545.