Apply for the Farm Vitality Grant

About Farm Vitality Grants
Grants support projects like these:
-
Enhancing a farm's long-term success with business and management strategies.
-
Transitioning farm ownership and operation to new people.
-
Passing ownership and operation within the family.
-
Diversifying agricultural production with new plans.
-
Expanding or seeking financing for growth.
-
Ensuring farms with conservation easements remain profitable and protect public investments.
Funding opportunities
The grant is $7,500, covering 75% of project costs.
-
It's a reimbursement grant.
-
The repayment is based on approved costs. These are for approved projects by the applicant, during the grant's fiscal year.
-
Grants are given based on available funds.
-
In-kind support won't count as part of the applicant's contribution.
The Department of Agriculture will give up to $500,000 for program grants in 2023 – 2024.
-
Costs incurred after July 1, 2023, can be reimbursed within two years of the grant agreement.
-
Costs from July 1, 2023, to the grant agreement must be in the work plan for reimbursement.
Eligible and ineligible costs
Ag professionals help with business, transition, and succession plans. They also help with the related documents they create.
- Accountant, CPA, Business Consultant, Financial Planner
- Profitability and feasibility Studies
- Financial guidance
- Financial Statements
- Income Statement
- Cash Flow
- Balance Sheet
- Business planning services
- Business software suggested by professionals (i.e. QuickBooks)
- Appraiser
- Appraisal directly related to succession
- Attorney
- Preparation and filing of legal documents
- Setting up new entity with next generation
- Facilitator
- Facilitate farm succession meetings and communication
- Mediator
- Assists farm families with a succession conflict
- Capital improvements including:
- Purchase of land or farm
- Facilities
- Equipment
- Buildings
- Remodels
- Repairs and maintenance
- Installation of conservation practices
- Conservation Plans, Ag E&S Plans, Manure Management Plans, Nutrient Management Plans
- Surveying and subdivision costs even if related to succession
- Any taxes even if related to property transfer
- Insurance premiums and related costs
- Meals, mileage or other travel expenses
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Neil Imes by phone or by email.